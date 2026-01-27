Nerds On Site Inc. CEO Charlie Regan To Attend Dealflow Discovery Investor Conference In Atlantic City

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nerds On Site Inc. (“Nerds” or the“Company”) (CSE: NERD | OTCUF: NOSUF), a leading North American provider of managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, and technology enablement for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced that Capability Expansion Orchestrator (CEO) Charlie Regan, will be attending and presenting at the DealFlow Discovery Investor Conference on January 28–29, 2026, at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey.The DealFlow Discovery Conference brings together high-growth companies, institutional investors, family offices, and strategic partners seeking differentiated opportunities in the small cap space. Mr. Regan's attendance underscores Nerds On Site's interest in expanding investor awareness as the Company executes on its multi-year growth strategy across cybersecurity, managed services, AI-enabled operations, and U.S. market expansion.“DealFlow Discovery is exactly the type of investor forum where long-term value creation is understood,” said Charlie Regan, CEO of Nerds On Site Inc.“We are not building a short-term story - we are building infrastructure for the next generation of SME technology services. This conference allows us to share how Nerds On Site is scaling recurring revenue, expanding margins, and leveraging automation and AI to deliver human-centric technology at scale.”

A Platform Built for Scale

Nerds On Site operates one of North America's largest on-demand technology service networks, supported by more than 125 certified technician contractors, servicing 11,000–14,000 clients annually, and having supported over 160,000 clients since inception. The Company's operations are powered by its proprietary IAAN (I Am A Nerd) mobile ERP platform, which automates scheduling, billing, dispatch, training, and client communications - enabling near-limitless scalability without proportional overhead growth.

This infrastructure has positioned Nerds On Site as a technology-enabled services platform, rather than a traditional MSP, allowing the Company to rapidly deploy new capabilities across its international footprint.

Capability Expansion Strategy

Over the past 18 months, Nerds On Site has significantly expanded its service offerings beyond traditional IT support to include:

.AI-enabled technical staffing and contractor placement

.Managed Security Services (MSSP)

.Cybersecurity & compliance for SMEs

.Private LLM AI for productivity & security

.Vertical solutions (Legal Edge, SME Edge)

.U.S. expansion via Nerds On Site USA

.AI-enabled technical staffing (NOS Technical Services)

Goal: Increase recurring revenue, margin resilience, and defensibility

These expansions are part of the Company's broader Capability Expansion Strategy, orchestrated by leadership to increase recurring revenue, deepen client relationships, and strengthen defensibility through integrated service delivery.

Investor Engagement & Capital Markets Visibility

At DealFlow Discovery, Mr. Regan will be meeting with investors to discuss Nerds On Site's growth trajectory, operational leverage, and strategic roadmap - including potential acquisitions, partnerships, and platform expansion opportunities.

“Our story resonates with investors who understand that the ever-expanding SME marketplace is underserved by complex enterprise solutions and underserved by fragmented IT providers,” added Regan.“Nerds On Site sits at the intersection of trust, technology, and scale - and that's where long-term value is created.”

About Nerds On Site Inc.

Nerds On Site Inc. is a North American technology services company delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, and AI-enabled solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises and consumers. The Company operates through its subsidiaries Nerds On Site Canada, Nerds On Site USA, Nerds On Line, and NOS Technical Services, offering both on-site and remote support services powered by its proprietary IAAN operating platform.

With nearly three decades of experience and over 100,000 verified five-star client reviews, Nerds On Site has built a reputation for combining human service with advanced technology to make IT simple, secure, and scalable.

For more information, visit