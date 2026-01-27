403
Trump Announces Higher Tariffs on S. Korean Goods Over Trade Deal
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that tariffs on goods from South Korea will be increased, blaming Seoul’s legislature for failing to ratify a trade agreement that had already been negotiated.
Trump stressed the importance of trade agreements for Washington, saying the United States has fulfilled its commitments under past arrangements and expects the same in return. “Our Trade Deals are very important to America. In each of these Deals, we have acted swiftly to reduce our TARIFFS in line with the Transaction agreed to. We, of course, expect our Trading Partners to do the same,” he said on his social media platform.
He argued that South Korea has not honored its side of the deal, pointing directly to the country’s lawmakers. “South Korea's Legislature is not living up to its Deal with the United States,” Trump said, adding: “President Lee (Jae Myung) and I reached a Great Deal for both Countries on July 30, 2025, and we reaffirmed these terms while I was in Korea on October 29, 2025. Why hasn't the Korean Legislature approved it?”
Because the agreement has yet to be implemented, Trump said Washington would respond by sharply raising tariffs. “I am hereby increasing South Korean TARIFFS on Autos, Lumber, Pharma, and all other Reciprocal TARIFFS, from 15% to 25%.”
