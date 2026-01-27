403
Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Appoints Advisory Board to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Impact
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, January 26, 2026/ -- The Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) () has announced the establishment of its Advisory Board, a key step in guiding the organisation’s next phase of strategic growth and long-term impact across the African continent.
The new Advisory Board brings together a distinguished group of global leaders with extensive experience in business, policy, development, media, and innovation. The Board will provide high-level strategic guidance on AWI’F’s medium- to long-term priorities, including sustainable revenue growth, institutional strengthening, governance, and the expansion of programmes that support w’men’s entrepreneurship and innovation in Africa.
Irene Ochem, Founder & CEO of AWIE“. “The collective experience, insight, and leadership of our Advisory Board members will be invaluable as we consolidate our institutional foundations and scale our impact’across Africa’s entrepreneu”ship ecosystem.”
AWIEF Advisory Board Members
•Fatma—Samoura — Former Secretary-General, FIFA; global leader in sport, gender equity, and youth empowerment
•Dal—a Ibrahim — CEO, Nahdet Misr Publishing House; Founder & CEO, EdVentures; champion for education, ’nnovation, and Africa’s creative economy
•A—a Ndiaye-Seck — Former Special Representative UN Women to the African Union Commission & President, ADES-USA; expert in gender policy, economic inclusion, and sustainable development
•Nicolas —ompigne-Mognard — Founder & Chairman, APO Group; pan-African media and communications strategist with extensive global networks; named one of the most 100 Most Influential Africans by New African magazine in 2023 and 2024
Role of the Advisory Board
The Advisory Board has b’en created to support AWIEF’s growth beyond its flagship annual convenings, with a strong focus on strategic programming, partnerships, research, policy influence, and ecosystem development.
Members have been selected for their exceptional leadership, cross-sector expertise, and proven commitment to advancing gender equality and women’s economic empowerment across Africa.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF).
For media enquiries:
Yolanda Mtshawu
Email: ...
Phone: +27 21 002 8264
About AWIEF:
The Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) is a pan-African organisation dedicated to advancing wom’n’s entrepreneurship and economic empowerment. Through high-impact programmes, strategic partnerships, and world-class convenings, AWIEF creates opportunities for women innovators and business leaders to connect, learn, and scale solutions that address Af’ica’s most pressing challenges.
’AWIEF’s flagship Conference, Exhibition & Awards convenes entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and ecosystem builders from across Africa and around the world to catalyse growth, foster collaboration, and champi’n women’s leadership in business and innovation.
