Tim Bonnell Jr. Introduces Quit Jacking Around: A Systems-Driven Blueprint For Sustainable Success
Rather than promoting motivation or shortcuts, Quit Jacking Around focuses on building repeatable systems that drive clarity, accountability, and long-term performance. Drawing on Bonnell's experience working with complex organizations and high-stakes environments, the book offers a no-nonsense framework for aligning personal discipline with professional execution.
“Success isn't about working harder or staying busy-it's about building systems that work even when motivation fades,” said Bonnell.“This book is for people who are tired of spinning their wheels and ready to operate with intention.”
The book explores:
Why effort alone rarely produces sustainable success
How poorly designed systems sabotage even high performers
The role of structure, feedback loops, and decision filters in long-term growth
Practical methods for replacing chaos with clarity in both business and life
Quit Jacking Around is aimed at entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals who want measurable progress rather than abstract advice. The approach emphasizes execution, personal ownership, and operational discipline-principles Bonnell applies daily in his work at Aeris Insurance.
About Tim Bonnell Jr.
Tim Bonnell Jr. is the founder of Aeris Insurance, where he specializes in risk strategy and operational clarity for complex businesses. Known for his direct, systems-based thinking, Bonnell helps organizations replace inefficiency with structure and repeatable success.
