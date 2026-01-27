Theskinnyai Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Sales Agent To Transform B2B Lead Qualification

MENAFN - GetNews) Innovative Tool Empowers Mid-Market Companies to Capture More Leads, Shorten Sales Cycles, and Boost SEO with Seamless Integration.

BELGRADE, Maine - Jan. 26, 2026 - TheSkinnyAI, a cutting-edge AI sales agent platform developed by engineer and entrepreneur Andrew Dallas, officially launches today, offering B2B companies a powerful solution to convert website traffic into high-quality, sales-ready leads. In an era where 79% of B2B leads fail to convert due to inadequate qualification, TheSkinnyAI addresses this gap by engaging visitors in real-time, multilingual conversations, answering complex queries, and qualifying prospects-all without requiring sales team involvement upfront.

Unlike traditional chatbots that handle basic support, TheSkinnyAI functions as a specialized qualification engine, trained exclusively on a company's public content to ensure accuracy, compliance, and zero hallucinations. It detects high-intent visitors, guides them through self-education, collects contact information, and provides actionable insights, enabling sales teams to focus on closing deals rather than chasing unqualified leads.

"TheSkinnyAI puts prospects in the driver's seat, allowing them to evaluate fit at their own pace while delivering self-qualified opportunities to sales," said Andrew Dallas, Founder and CEO of TheSkinnyAI. "Drawing from my three decades in medical device software and AI integration, I've built this tool to solve real B2B pain points: inefficient lead nurturing, high bounce rates, and lengthy sales cycles. It's designed for regulated industries where security and precision matter most."

Effortless Setup: Integrates with any website via a single line of JavaScript in just five minutes-no redesign needed.

Global Reach: Automatic language translation supports multilingual interactions for international expansion.

SEO and Engagement Boost: Increases dwell time and reduces bounce rates on content-rich sites, improving search rankings.

Customizable and Secure: Offers tone preferences, enterprise-grade security, and exportable conversation transcripts in PDF or RTF formats. Scalable Pricing: Starts at $199.99/month for Pro (core features), $399.99/month for Team (collaborative tools, most popular), and $1,499.99/month for Enterprise (custom integrations). A free sandbox is available for testing, no credit card required.

Targeted at mid-market B2B sectors such as MedTech, SaaS, law firms, manufacturing, municipalities, and SEO agencies, TheSkinnyAI outperforms competitors with lower deployment friction and predictable flat pricing-avoiding the $5k–$20k/month costs of enterprise suites.

For more information, demos, or to get started, visit theskinnyai. Connect with Andrew Dallas on X at @andrewdallasME for insights on AI-driven B2B sales.

About TheSkinnyAI

TheSkinnyAI is an AI-powered sales agent platform founded by Andrew Dallas. Based in Belgrade, Maine, the company helps B2B organizations scale globally by optimizing website engagement, qualifying leads efficiently, and enhancing sales productivity. Learn more at theskinnyai.

