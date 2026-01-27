William Hackett And Vulcan Hoist Announce Strategic Partnership To Expand Lifting Solutions Across Canada

MENAFN - GetNews)



William Hackett, a trusted global supplier of safety critical lifting, rigging and chain solutions, and Vulcan Hoist, Canada's only manufacturer of electric chain hoists, trolleys and winches, today announced a strategic partnership to broaden product availability and strengthen service for distributors in the Canadian market.

The partnership will allow for an accelerated launch of William Hackett products into the Canadian market and allow William Hackett to leverage Vulcan's electric hoist expertise.

Our existing teams will now be able to draw from a larger pool of expertise and experience to ensure even higher levels of service, with significant stock availability across a much broader range of products.

We look forward to continuing our successful working relationship with you, with even greater capability to cover all the sectors and regions you operate in.

HAVING MORE QUESTIONS?

Q1 - What does this partnership mean for me as a distributor/customer? Nothing will change for you. Your contacts, our services, teams, and head office location all remain the same.

Q2 - Will more new William Hackett products eventually be available in Canada?

Yes. Two new products are available immediately:

- The William Hackett C4 QP Chain Block is a UK-manufactured manual chain hoist featuring patented four-pawl engagement for precise tensioning and lifting. ASME B30.16 compliant with a two-year warranty.

- The William Hackett L5 QP Lever Hoist is a compact ratchet lever hoist with four-pawl technology for fine adjustment and superior control. ASME B30.21 compliant with a two-year warranty.

Additional products will be introduced progressively through 2026, including load attachment products. We will keep you informed.

Q3 - Will Vulcan continue to manufacture its own electric hoists, trolleys, and winches? Yes. These will continue to be produced in the same facility by the same experienced team.

Q4 - Who is responsible for service, repairs, and parts for William Hackett products? Vulcan.

For more information about this partnership or our expanded product offering, please contact us at... or visit our website.