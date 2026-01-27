Deepway Completes RMB 1.177 Billion Pre-IPO Round, Accelerating Autonomous Driving Deployment

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, DeepWay completed its Pre-IPO round of financing, raising a total of RMB 1.177 billion, marking the largest single financing in the history of the autonomous driving new energy heavy-duty truck sector. Led by Puhua Capital, the round saw participation from ABC Impact, Sunwoda, Qianhai Haotian, Hantang Real Estate, Linyi Guoke, Changxing Chuangqiang Fund, Shandong Guokong Capital, Lenovo Capital and Incubator Group, CGTI Fund, Vlight Capital, and Hongshan Fund. Proceeds from the financing will be primarily used for the operation and development of the Group's core business, further solidifying its leading position in the intelligent new energy heavy-duty truck field.







DeepWay StarII

DeepWay is the first company globally to achieve mass deliveries of intelligent new energy heavy-duty trucks that adopt a forward-engineering approach. Adhering to the forward-engineering philosophy, the company employs an integrated dual-drive development strategy of "proprietary vehicles+self-developed intelligent driving technology." This approach redefines product and R&D architecture beyond traditional fuel vehicle systems, enabling deep integration between vehicle hardware and intelligent driving software from the ground up, with the ultimate goal of achieving fully autonomous driving in the freight sector. As of June 2025, DeepWay has cumulatively delivered approximately 6,400 new energy heavy-duty trucks, ranking first globally in the forward-engineering new energy heavy-duty truck market.

With autonomous driving as its long-term goal, DeepWay has adopted a pragmatic and incremental development path, prioritizing the allocation of limited resources to areas where commercialization can be achieved first. In its early stages, the company first developed vehicles through forward-engineering, achieved independent R&D of core three-electric technologies (battery, electric drive, electronic control), and completed the electrification transformation of new energy heavy-duty trucks. Building upon this foundation, it promoted the large-scale application of integrated driver assistance system, followed by the deployment of human-machine co-driving intelligent platooning transport system (IPTS), realizing a positive business cycle of "reaping benefits along the way," and ultimately laying the groundwork for the large-scale deployment of single-vehicle driverless technology. This incremental path has enabled the company to strike a balance between technical feasibility and commercial sustainability, forming a differentiated development route in the commercial vehicle autonomous driving sector.

DeepWay is also at the forefront of the industry in the commercialization of intelligent driving. Currently, the company has taken the lead in making integrated driver assistance system a standard configuration across all its latest models, with the paid subscription rate for intelligent driving services continuing to rise. This progress is attributed to the company's unwavering focus on core market demands, prioritizing the practicality and cost-effectiveness of autonomous driving functions to quickly achieve a commercial closed loop through high-cost-performance solutions. Simultaneously, large-scale mass production and delivery have enabled the company to accumulate vast amounts of real-world operational scenario data, providing reusable data and engineering foundations for the perception, planning, and control algorithms required for future autonomous driving.

In selecting application scenarios, DeepWay focuses primarily on the massive fixed-route short-haul bulk transportation market within China's logistics system, which accounts for approximately 40% to 50% of total road freight capacity demand. Centering on this scenario, the company is accelerating the deployment of intelligent platooning transport system. Currently, platooning tests and cargo transportation are underway in customer scenarios in Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Sichuan, and other regions, with the first batch of platooning vehicle models delivered to customers. As data accumulation and operational experience deepen, DeepWay is expected to pioneer large-scale deployment of intelligent platooning, and gradually evolve towards single-vehicle autonomous driving in short-haul and medium-to-long-haul scenarios, continuously advancing toward its long-term goal of becoming an "industrial robot."

With a clear strategic path, sustained technological investment, and solid commercial progress, DeepWay is steadily advancing the deployment of autonomous driving in freight transportation. In the future, the company will continue to focus on technological and product innovation, accelerate the large-scale application of autonomous driving in highway freight scenarios, and drive the industry towards greater intelligence, efficiency, and sustainability.

Investor Perspectives:

Yang Jie, Partner at Puhua Capital, stated:“DeepWay has established an systematic advantage in the intelligent driving sector that is currently difficult to replicate. Its integrated R&D model for vehicles and intelligent driving technology achieves deep synergy between hardware and software alongside a closed-loop data system. This not only ensures high reliability and safety for the intelligent driving system but also leads the industry in engineering implementation and iteration efficiency. The company's pragmatic and clear incremental path from electrification to intelligence, and from partial driving automation to high driving automation, along with the large-scale application of integrated driver assistance system, has laid a solid foundation for the large-scale deployment of high-level autonomous driving in terms of data, engineering implementation, and other aspects. We are optimistic about the technological barriers and implementation experience the company has accumulated in vehicle electrification and intelligence. In the future competition of autonomous driving, we believe DeepWay will undoubtedly become a leader in intelligent freight transportation through its unique strategic path and profound hardware-software moat.”

Tan Shao Ming, Chief Investment Officer, ABC Impact, said:“DeepWay's mission is closely aligned with our investment philosophy. Through electrification and intelligentisation, the company is driving the replacement of highly emitting diesel trucks, enabling significant emissions reduction and decarbonization of the China's road freight sector. We see strong capabilities in DeepWay's technological innovation and commercial execution, and look forward to working closely with the company on governance and long-term value creation.”

ABC Impact is an Asia-focused impact investment fund and part of Temasek Trust Asset Management. Limited partners include Temasek, and the Asian Development Bank, among others.

Zeng Di, Board Secretary of Sunwoda, stated: "As an industrial investor, we recognize DeepWay's proactive role in driving industry development and transformation. The forward-engineered intelligent new energy heavy-duty trucks developed by the company precisely address the core pain points of cost reduction and efficiency improvement in the logistics industry. With significant advantages in total cost of ownership (TCO) and safety, these vehicles have gained recognition from a growing number of customers. DeepWay has not only driven technological innovation within the industry but also led an efficiency revolution across the entire road freight ecosystem. Looking ahead, we look forward to collaborating with DeepWay to accelerate the large-scale application of intelligent new energy heavy-duty trucks across various freight scenarios."