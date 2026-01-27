MENAFN - GetNews) As the global semiconductor and artificial intelligence industries continue to converge at an accelerated pace, international technology leaders are increasingly seeking deeper partnerships with professional teams to promote healthy interaction across industry, technology, and capital markets. In recent years, NVIDIA has actively strengthened its global partner ecosystem. Among those drawing growing industry attention is, a long-time participant in the New York market with extensive experience in asset management and digital wealth planning, who has recently led his team to achieve notable progress in strategic planning, risk management, and cross-border deployment.







According to informed sources, Professor Su Dechang has engaged in multiple professional exchanges over the past year with Jensen Huang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NVIDIA. These discussions have covered a range of international and forward-looking topics, including:

1) Global capital market development trends

2) Industrial applications and commercialization of artificial intelligence

3) Strategic positioning for aging societies and the silver economy

The future direction of AI-enabled smart living and urban development

Through sustained engagement, both sides have gradually established a high level of mutual trust and reached alignment on a shared development vision integrating technology, capital, and long-term care industries. Industry observers note that the professional discipline, global perspective, and steady execution capabilities demonstrated by Professor Su's team have been among the key factors prompting NVIDIA to further explore potential collaboration.







Cross-Border Development Under Evaluation: Northern Taiwan and Los Angeles Smart Wellness Villages

Sources further indicate that Professor Su has recently represented Amundi Group in preliminary discussions with NVIDIA's team. The two sides are currently advancing early-stage evaluations for potential projects in:

Northern Taiwan

Los Angeles, United States

The proposed initiative aims to jointly develop “Digital Smart Wellness Villages” centered on AI-driven systems and advanced medical technologies.

The project is expected to adopt NVIDIA's latest-generation intelligent chips and AI edge computing architecture, positioning it as a potential benchmark for cross-border collaboration and a new reference model for the silver economy across both Asian and North American markets.

Strong Industry Attention: A New Paradigm at the Intersection of Technology, Capital, and Long-Term Care

Industry stakeholders widely believe that as the world enters a super-aged society, the integration of artificial intelligence, long-term care services, medical technology, and capital will become a defining trend of the next growth cycle.

The ongoing dialogues and collaboration assessments between Professor Su Dechang and NVIDIA's senior leadership are regarded as a rare example of cross-disciplinary strategic engagement. Should the initiative move forward successfully, it may:

1) Reshape competitive dynamics in the Taiwan–U.S. silver economy market

2) Establish a new cross-border model for AI-powered wellness communities

3) Serve as an international case study combining advanced technology with long-term care

Promote the institutionalization and standardization of smart long-term care solutions







Future Developments Closely Watched

At present, both teams continue to evaluate technical specifications, industry chain integration, investment feasibility, and cross-border regulatory frameworks. Market observers anticipate that, if progress continues as expected, the collaboration could emerge as a notable milestone in the technology and capital sectors in 2026.