Fangzhou Issues Positive Profit Forecast As AI-Driven Chronic Care Model Delivers First Full-Year Profit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the“Company”) (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, issued a positive profit forecast for 2025, citing stronger-than-expected revenue growth and its first year of full profitability, underscoring the commercial viability of its“AI + chronic care services” model.

In a filing released on January 25, the company said it expects full-year revenue for 2025 to reach between RMB 3.5 billion and RMB 3.55 billion, representing year-on-year growth of approximately 30%. Fangzhou also forecast a net profit of RMB 7 million to RMB 10 million, marking a transition to comprehensive profitability after achieving adjusted profitability in 2024.

The company attributed the revenue increase primarily to the continued expansion of its chronic disease management services built around trusted doctor–patient relationships, as well as the upgrading of its platform through AI technologies. These factors have attracted a growing number of physicians and patients, driving sustained growth in its consumer-facing business. The turnaround to profitability was also supported by higher revenue scale and a reduction in equity-settled and share-based payments.

Fangzhou said the earnings improvement reflects a qualitative shift in its business fundamentals, validating the long-term sustainability of its chronic disease management model. The Company operates one of China's largest“AI + chronic disease management” platforms, benefiting from rising healthcare demand amid an aging population and increasing preference for accessible, technology-enabled medical services.

In 2025, the Company completed a key strategic upgrade to its“AI + H2H (Hospital-to-Home)” model, applying AI across the entire service chain. In September 2025, Fangzhou began benchmarking against OpenEvidence and accelerated its large-model deployment, completing key technical positioning nearly six months ahead of many peers, further strengthening its leadership in AI-powered healthcare.

External research institutions have also taken note. Citi Research initiated coverage on Fangzhou in mid-2025 with a“Buy” rating and a target price of HK$8.50. Separately, Gelonghui Research Institute said in an early-2026 report that the Company's revenue is expected to reach HK$3.5 billion in 2025 and HK$4.8 billion in 2026, adding that Fangzhou is entering a period of value re-rating driven by scale expansion and improving profitability.

Looking ahead, Fangzhou will continue to refine its AI + H2H full-cycle smart healthcare ecosystem, deepen technology research and service innovation, and leverage its platform capabilities to support China's“Healthy China 2030” initiative while setting benchmarks for high-quality development in the digital healthcare industry.

About Tencent Healthcare

Tencent Healthcare, as Tencent's healthcare service platform, leverages the WeChat ecosystem and artificial intelligence technologies to build an integrated service system.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 52.8 million registered users and 229,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI-enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit .

