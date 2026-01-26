Chirpzip Launches No-Haggle Marketplace Focused On Clear Pricing And Simpler Business Services

MENAFN - GetNews)chirpZip, a new online marketplace designed to simplify how businesses buy and sell professional services, today announced its soft launch in the Tampa Bay market. Developed from venture studio Beryllium Creative Inc., the platform is designed to eliminate pricing confusion and streamline service discovery for businesses and service providers. chirpZip will continue rolling out across Florida, with plans for national expansion.







chirpZip is designed to connect business owners and service providers through easy discovery, transparent pricing, and streamlined service listings.

As business formation continues to rise across the United States, access to clear, reliable professional services has become increasingly important. According to the Commerce Institute, more than 5.4 million new businesses were started in 2023, the highest year on record. Yet many business owners still struggle to understand service pricing, compare providers, and move forward efficiently.

chirpZip was created to address these challenges by offering a no-haggle marketplace with upfront pricing and simplified purchasing. Instead of time-consuming bids and negotiations, businesses can browse services, understand costs immediately, and make confident decisions.

“Too many businesses lose momentum just trying to get pricing clarity,” said Howard Campbell, Co-Founder and President of chirpZip.“At the same time, qualified professionals miss opportunities because they're hard to find at the right moment. chirpZip is designed to remove friction on both sides of that equation.”

Addressing Friction in the Business Services Marketplace

Traditional service marketplaces often rely on opaque pricing models and lengthy back-and-forth conversations. This process can delay projects, increase costs, and frustrate both buyers and vendors. chirpZip offers a streamlined alternative by allowing service providers to showcase offerings with clear pricing, while enabling businesses to purchase services when they're ready to act.

How chirpZip Works

Businesses and service providers can access chirpZip through any device to list services, discover providers, and complete transactions with transparency. The platform supports a wide range of professional services and is designed to help businesses move forward without unnecessary delays.

With its Tampa Bay soft launch, chirpZip is positioning itself as a modern solution for today's growing business economy-focused on clarity, efficiency, and trust.

About chirpZip

