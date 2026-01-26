Brookmount Gold (OTC: BMXI) Advances Gold Discoveries, NI 43-101 Assets, And Special Dividend Spinoff To Drive Shareholder Value In 2026

As gold prices remain resilient amid geopolitical uncertainty, central-bank accumulation, and persistent inflationary pressure, investors are increasingly rotating back into gold equities-particularly micro-cap names with identifiable catalysts. One company now drawing renewed attention is Brookmount Gold (OTC: BMXI), which is executing a transformational North American asset spinoff that could materially reshape its valuation profile heading into 2026.

A Corporate Restructuring Designed to Unlock Value

Brookmount Gold is in the advanced stages of restructuring its North American gold portfolio through the creation of a new subsidiary, North American Gold (NAG). This move is designed to surface asset value, simplify the corporate structure, and position the North American properties for a dedicated U.S. capital markets strategy.

Under the plan:



NAG has been capitalized with 20 million common shares

12 million shares will be retained by Brookmount

7 million shares (35%) will be distributed directly to BMXI shareholders via a special dividend Shareholders are expected to receive approximately 0.02 shares of NAG for every BMXI share owned

This structure effectively provides Brookmount shareholders with direct exposure to a standalone North American gold company, while maintaining upside through Brookmount's retained interest.

Tier-One Jurisdictions: Canada and Alaska

The assets being transferred into NAG include three gold projects located in mining-friendly, geopolitically secure jurisdictions:



Moosehorn Project (Canada)

Atlin Project (Canada) Macarthur Creek Project (Alaska)

Collectively, these assets carry NI 43-101 accredited resource value exceeding US$100 million, providing a tangible, third-party-validated foundation rarely seen at the current BMXI market-cap level.

To further strengthen credibility and readiness for institutional review, Brookmount has engaged Stantec Consulting Ltd., a globally recognized engineering and consulting firm, to update and revalidate the NI 43-101 technical reports, originally completed in 2018. Concurrent audit reviews for both the Canadian and Alaskan assets are also underway.

The 2026 Catalyst: U.S. Listing and Capital Markets Access

With updated technical reports and audits nearing completion, Brookmount management has outlined a clear capital markets roadmap:



January 2026: Meetings scheduled with U.S. underwriters

Completion of an updated investor presentation and draft registration statement Target: Capital raise and potential listing by June 2026

If executed, this would mark a major inflection point, transitioning the North American assets from a micro-cap OTC structure into a more visible, institutionally accessible platform.

For investors, this creates a multi-layered opportunity:

Exposure to a gold-backed spinoff via special dividendRetained upside through Brookmount's majority ownershipA defined timeline tied to listing, financing, and market re-rating

Why Gold Investors Are Paying Attention Again

Macro conditions continue to favor gold:



Central banks globally are net buyers of gold

Rising sovereign debt and currency debasement concerns persist Gold equities historically lag bullion early in cycles-then outperform sharply

In these environments, micro-cap gold companies with real assets and corporate catalysts often attract outsized attention as capital rotates down the market-cap curve.

Brookmount's combination of:



NI 43-101 assets

Special dividend mechanics

North American jurisdictional focus Defined 2026 capital markets milestone

places it in a category that speculative, event-driven, and resource-focused investors actively screen for.

A Setup for a Multi-Part Investor Narrative

From an investor-awareness perspective, Brookmount Gold lends itself naturally to a 3–4 part breakout series, including:

Each chapter reinforces the same core message: Brookmount Gold is no longer just a passive OTC gold name-it is actively engineering a valuation-unlocking event.

Bottom Line

Brookmount Gold (OTC: BMXI) is executing a strategic transformation centered on spinning out its North American gold assets, rewarding shareholders with a special dividend, and positioning the new entity for U.S. capital markets access in 2026. With over US$100 million in NI 43-101 accredited resources, third-party technical validation underway, and a defined underwriting and listing timeline, BMXI is emerging as a micro-cap gold story with real structure, real assets, and real catalysts.

For investors tracking gold stocks, special situations, spinoffs, and 2026 re-rating opportunities, Brookmount Gold is company to watch closely-and potentially act on.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.