AI Makeup App 'Makeup Check AI' Launches 100+ Video Tutorials With Real-Time AI Makeup Help And Feedback

"Makeup Check AI's tutorial library featuring 100+ video tutorials organized by technique type and skill level, from beginner foundation application to advanced concealer techniques."Makeup Check AI is an AI makeup app that helps women master beauty techniques with personalized AI makeup recommendations. With real-time video feedback, 24 AI-powered reports, and guidance for achieving the perfect natural makeup look, the app eliminates guesswork from beauty learning.

Scarborough, Ontario - January 26, 2026 - Makeup Check AI, the AI makeup app helping women master beauty techniques, today announced expanded tutorial features and personalized AI makeup recommendations designed to help users achieve their best natural makeup look.

The AI makeup app now offers over 100 video tutorials with real-time technique feedback, allowing users to learn everything from basic foundation application to advanced concealer techniques for hyperpigmentation and other common skin concerns.

"Women searching for AI makeup help often feel overwhelmed by generic advice that doesn't match their unique features," said Bruce Rebello, founder of Makeup Check AI. "Our AI makeup suggestions are different because they analyze your actual face, skin tone, and undertones to provide recommendations that work specifically for you."

The app addresses common beauty challenges, including finding the best concealer for hyperpigmentation, achieving a flawless natural makeup look, and learning proper application techniques through AI-powered tutorials.

Unlike basic filter apps, Makeup Check AI functions as a comprehensive AI makeup tutorial platform that watches users apply makeup via video and provides instant feedback on technique, brush movement, and blending. Users receive side-by-side comparisons showing exactly where to improve.

The AI makeup recommendations engine analyzes uploaded photos to suggest specific products with shade matches from major retailers. Each recommendation includes budget-friendly alternatives, ensuring users at every price point can benefit from personalized AI makeup suggestions.

Key features that make Makeup Check AI the best makeup app for learning include:

- 24 AI-powered beauty reports covering makeup, skincare, hair, and color analysis

- Video technique analysis with real-time AI makeup help and feedback

- Personalized product recommendations with exact shade matches

- 300+ curated looks for inspiration, from natural makeup look styles to dramatic evening options

- Custom beauty plans with daily reminders and progress tracking

- 24/7 AI chat support powered by advanced language models

The app has proven particularly valuable for women seeking help with specific concerns like choosing concealer for hyperpigmentation, matching foundation to undertones, and learning techniques through AI-guided tutorials rather than trial and error.

Makeup Check AI represents a new category of beauty technology that combines makeup AI analysis, personalized recommendations, and educational content in a single platform. The app serves as both a decision-support tool and a learning companion for users at all skill levels.

Makeup Check AI is available as a free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, with premium features available through subscription.

ABOUT I LOV GUITARS INC.

I Lov Guitars Inc. develops AI-powered mobile applications that solve everyday consumer problems. Makeup Check AI was created to provide women with AI makeup help, personalized beauty recommendations, and technique tutorials that eliminate guesswork from beauty decisions.