

The operation seeks to improve urban mobility between West Panama and Panama City. The project is expected to benefit more than 500,000 people by reducing travel times and transportation costs.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

WASHINGTON, USA – IDB Invest is leading a $336 million financing package to support the construction of the underground section of Line 3 of the Panama Metro, a 4.4‐kilometer segment that will connect Albrook with the Panama Pacífico station, aimed at offering a fast and reliable public transportation alternative for more than 500,000 residents of West Panama.

The project will transform urban mobility in the metropolitan region, reducing travel times from 90 to 38 minutes and generating savings in transportation costs for users.

The project will promote the efficient use of resources and resilient infrastructure, offering a safer and more sustainable option compared to private vehicles and diesel buses. The full Panama Metro system will serve an average of 180,000 passengers per day, strengthening public transport integration and improving quality of life in an area with high automobile dependence.

The financing is structured as an A/B facility for the purchase of certificates of no objection (CNO), with an – A tranche of $114 million contributed by IDB Invest and a B tranche of $222 million mobilised through commercial banks. The operation is complemented by two facilities backed by Korea's export credit agencies (K‐SURE and KEXIM), reaching total financing of $1.33 billion.

This project reflects IDB Invest's“Originate to Share” business model, which leverages its structuring expertise to attract additional private capital and expand the development impact of financing in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The post IDB Invest finances construction of underground segment of Panama's Metro Line 3 appeared first on Caribbean News Global.