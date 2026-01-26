MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) AscentOptics Achieves Volume Delivery of 400G and 800G Optical Modules to Accelerate AI Infrastructure Development AscentOptics begins mass delivery of 400G and 800G optical modules, supporting global CSPs and AI infrastructure with high-bandwidth connectivity.

Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - AscentOptics, a leading provider of optical transceiver solutions, today announced that its 400G and 800G AI optical modules have entered volume production and are being delivered to cloud service providers across multiple regions, supporting AI and cloud infrastructure deployments. This milestone highlights AscentOptics' capabilities in high-speed optical interconnect technology, scalable manufacturing, and global supply chain reliability.







The rapid expansion of generative AI applications and large language models has significantly increased bandwidth requirements within data centers and across transport networks. To address these evolving demands, AscentOptics has developed a comprehensive optical module portfolio supporting transmission distances from 100 meters to 100 kilometers. The modules are available in widely adopted form factors, including QSFP-DD and OSFP, and are designed for compatibility with industry-standard Spine-Leaf architectures and AI fabric networks.

The 400G and 800G product series is intended to support both intra-data-center and inter-data-center connectivity. In AI clusters and hyperscale data center environments, the modules enable high-density, low-power interconnects to support large-scale compute workloads and east-west traffic. The same product family also supports metro and backbone network deployments, providing stable long-distance transmission for storage networks, transport infrastructure, and wireless fronthaul and backhaul applications.

By offering a unified platform across multiple reach requirements and deployment scenarios, the optical modules allow network operators to streamline infrastructure planning and scale capacity as AI workloads grow. The transition to mass production and bulk shipment indicates that these products have met the technical and operational requirements needed for large-scale deployment in production networks.

"We are dedicated to resolving bandwidth bottlenecks in AI infrastructure through continuous technical innovation," said Cao Xiang, the Head of Marketing at AscentOptics. "The large-scale delivery of our 400G and 800G products is a testament to the market's recognition of our product reliability and supply chain capabilities."

AscentOptics continues to focus on the development of high-speed optical communication technologies to support the expansion of AI, cloud computing, and data-intensive applications. Through ongoing investment in product development and manufacturing capacity, the company aims to support the construction of scalable, efficient network infrastructure that underpins the global digital and AI ecosystem.

About AscentOptics

Shenzhen Ascent Optics Co., Ltd. was established in 2009 in Shenzhen, China, and specializes in the research, development, production, and sales of optical communication products. With over 14 years of industry experience, the company offers a wide range of optical transceiver modules, from low-speed to advanced 400G solutions.

AscentOptics serves global data communications, telecommunications, and data center markets, delivering reliable, cost-effective products supported by strong R&D, manufacturing, and quality management systems.

To learn more about AscentOptics, please refer to the contact details below.

