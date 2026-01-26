SOFTSWISS / Key word(s): Personnel

SOFTSWISS Appoints Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer

26.01.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFTSWISS, a global tech leader in iGaming solutions, has strengthened its long-term technology strategy by appointing Denis Romanovskiy as its first Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (CAIO). The newly created C-suite role formalises the company's approach to AI as a core element of its business infrastructure, reflecting the growing impact of AI on enterprise technology.



Romanovskiy assumes the CAIO position after more than five years as Deputy CTO at SOFTSWISS, where he played a central role in scaling the company's technology platforms. Before joining SOFTSWISS, he held leadership roles at EPAM Systems and Wargaming, building expertise in enterprise software and high-performance product environments. As CAIO, Romanovskiy will be responsible for shaping and executing SOFTSWISS's AI strategy and leading the rollout of the company's AI platform – a centralised, enterprise-grade infrastructure designed to securely scale AI automation across the organisation. Acting as a layer, the platform connects AI capabilities with corporate tools and data. It enables teams to automate workflows, analyse large volumes of data, and accelerate decision-making, while ensuring strict access control, full auditability, and transparent cost management. Ivan Montik, Founder of SOFTSWISS: "The creation of the Chief AI Officer role is a reflection of how critical AI has become to the future of technology. AI is transforming how we build products, how businesses operate and how value is created. By investing early in a unified AI platform and dedicated leadership, SOFTSWISS is positioning itself at the forefront of this shift." Denis Romanovskiy, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at SOFTSWISS: "I am excited to take on this new challenge, as SOFTSWISS moves from experimentation to execution. We've seen first-hand the amazing things AI can do. Our focus now is on making AI a trusted, governed and economically efficient capability that delivers measurable productivity gains across every part of the business." Establishing a C-suite role to support AI adoption allows SOFTSWISS to implement standards across the organisation. By replacing fragmented tools with a standardised and secure foundation, the platform help prevent uncontrolled "shadow AI" usage and give leadership a clear view of AI activity across a global workforce of more than 2,000 employees. About SOFTSWISS SOFTSWISS is a global tech company supplying award-winning software solutions for iGaming since 2009. SOFTSWISS serves more than 1,000 global brands through its comprehensive product ecosystem. Photo:

