Issuer: EMERAM Capital Partners GmbH / Key word(s): Investment

EMERAM invests in Hochfrequenz Unternehmensberatung GmbH and supports the company in the next phase of growth

26.01.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EMERAM invests in Hochfrequenz Unternehmensberatung GmbH and supports the company in the next phase of growth

Munich (DE), January 2026 – Funds advised by EMERAM have signed an agreement to acquire Hochfrequenz Unternehmensberatung GmbH ("Hochfrequenz"). With the transaction, EMERAM strengthens its commitment to the technology and energy sectors and invests specifically in a high-growth industry. EMERAM is one of the leading growth investors for medium-sized companies in German-speaking countries. Hochfrequenz, based in Grünwald near Munich, was founded in 2009 and supports energy supply companies in German-speaking countries in strategic, technological and operational issues. These include, in particular, increasing regulatory complexity, the digital and cloud-based transformation of business and IT processes, and the growing need to automate operational processes. Outdated system landscapes, fragmented processes and an increasing shortage of skilled workers make it difficult for many companies to implement urgently needed transformation projects. In these areas, numerous energy suppliers see a considerable need to catch up – a development that will continue to drive demand for the specialized consulting services of Hochfrequenz in the future. Hochfrequenz has grown strongly and profitably in recent years. Together with EMERAM as a strategic development partner, the company will now make targeted investments in the expansion of its consulting and implementation capabilities, in digital solutions and in organic growth. The existing management team will continue to be responsible for the management. Andreas Hoelzer, Managing Partner of Hochfrequenz, welcomes the cooperation: "With EMERAM we are gaining a strong partner who actively supports our strategic orientation and our growth course. Together, we want to support our customers even more comprehensively in dealing with regulatory, technological and organizational challenges." Thorsten Förg, Managing Partner of Hochfrequenz, adds: "We have already grown profitably in recent years and now want to take the next step with EMERAM to further accelerate our growth and expand our service portfolio in a targeted manner." Dr. Ruprecht Puchstein, Partner at EMERAM, explains: "The energy industry is undergoing a profound structural change. Regulatory requirements and digitalization pressure in the energy supplier landscape are not short-term trends, but long-term demand drivers for Hochfrequenz. Hochfrequenz has proven expertise and a strong market position to provide its customers with the best possible support in the upcoming transformation processes." Felix Hasenmaier, Principal at EMERAM, adds: "Hochfrequenz has in-depth domain knowledge and thus offers excellent foundations for leveraging the potential of digital transformation, automation and artificial intelligence. Together with the management, we want to expand the company into a broad-based platform for the technology-driven shaping of the energy transition." Further details of the transaction were not disclosed. EMERAM was advised on the transaction by Valantic (Commercial), Noerr (Legal and Tax), and Alvarez & Marsal (Finance). Hochfrequenz and its shareholders were advised by Dissmann Orth (Legal). About EMERAM – EMERAM is one of the leading investment managers for medium-sized companies in German-speaking countries. Funds advised by EMERAM provide more than 700 million euros of capital for the development of growing companies. The portfolio includes technology-driven companies from the fields of digital transformation, energy transition and health & wellbeing. EMERAM acts as a long-term business development partner and promotes the sustainable growth – both organically and through targeted acquisitions – of its portfolio companies. In addition, EMERAM consistently focuses on the implementation of holistic ESG concepts. The portfolio currently comprises nine platform holdings with a total of more than 3,000 employees. The companies are continuously achieving double-digit organic sales growth. More than 30 add-on acquisitions have also accelerated growth and enabled international expansion. About Hochfrequenz Unternehmensberatung GmbH – Hochfrequenz Unternehmensberatung GmbH, based in Grünwald near Munich, supports energy supply companies in German-speaking countries in strategic, technological and operational issues, especially in the transformation of business and IT processes. Hochfrequenz has five locations in Germany and employs over 120 people.

For further information, please contact: Media contact EMERAM - WMP EuroCom AG Viona Brandt: ... Susanne Horstmann: ... Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

