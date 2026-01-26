Ainewsbreaks Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ: BNAI) Finalizes $2.05 Million AI Licensing Partnership For Africa Expansion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ: BNAI) (“BEN”), a provider of secure, governed conversational AI solutions for regulated industries, announced it has finalized a strategic partnership with Valio Technologies to establish an exclusive AI licensing framework for government and commercial markets across Africa, anchored by a $2.05 million preferred equity contribution recognized as intellectual property licensing revenue. Under the agreement, BEN will hold a 25% common equity stake and board seat in a newly formed South Africa-based entity, receive a 35% revenue share across software, SaaS, services and subscriptions, and grant an exclusive, perpetual license with right of first refusal for African markets. The partnership also includes a memorandum of understanding with Nelson Mandela University to deploy a regulated, institution-approved AI pilot focused on student wellbeing, utilizing BEN's proprietary Engagement Language Model (TM) and retrieval-augmented generation technologies within a secure, closed-loop environment aligned with data sovereignty and governance requirements.

To view the full press release, visit:

About Brand Engagement Network, Inc.

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (“BEN”) is a provider of secure, enterprise-grade artificial intelligence solutions that enable natural conversations, workflow automation, and real-world execution across text, voice, and avatar-based experiences. Designed for regulated and high-impact industries, BEN delivers highly personalized, multimodal AI within secure, closed-loop environments-helping organizations modernize operations, improve decision-making, and enhance customer engagement. BEN's platform is powered by proprietary technology, including its Engagement Language Model (ELM(TM)), and is built with governance, compliance, and reliability embedded by design.

For more information, please visit .

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#3772535e43584577767e79524044605e45521954585a" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,