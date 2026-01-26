Investornewsbreaks Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (OTC: GTVH) Subsidiary Snapt Beverages Launches Nama Water With UFC Champion Rose Namajunas

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) (“GTV”) announced that its subsidiary Snapt Beverages has officially launched Nama Water, a premium functional water brand created in partnership with UFC Champion Rose Namajunas, with its debut at UFC 324. Nama Water is a hydrogen-infused water enhanced with colloidal metals and positioned for consumers focused on performance, recovery, and daily hydration. Backed by Snapt Beverages as the majority equity holder, the brand is supported by in-house product development, manufacturing, inventory, and retail execution capabilities, alongside Namajunas's global athlete credibility and audience reach. The company plans an initial regional retail rollout into more than 100 stores in early Q2 2026, supported by athlete-led marketing, activations, and performance-focused community engagement, with additional expansion opportunities already underway.

Snapt Beverages is a beverage innovation and manufacturing company focused on building and scaling next-generation consumer brands. Snapt supports product development, formulation, branding, manufacturing, and retail execution-bringing premium beverage products to market with speed and consistency.

Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) is a diversified company developing a portfolio of high-growth businesses across construction, energy, and consumer goods. Through subsidiaries such as GoldenEra Development, GoFast Sports, Deep South Electrical Contractors, and its future Manufacturing & Logistics Division, the company operates a vertically integrated model focused on profitability, innovation, and long-term shareholder value.

