Acumatica Selects Avidxchange To Power Payment Automation For Customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During Acumatica Summit, the annual user conference hosted by Acumatica, AvidXchange, a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation and payment solutions for mid-market businesses and their suppliers, has been selected by Acumatica, the industry-leading cloud ERP provider, as a strategic partner to power payment automation for its customers. Together, the two companies are developing an embedded payments experience within the Acumatica platform to streamline the end-to-end payment process expected to launch later this year.

Upon launch, Acumatica's more than 10,000 customers will have access to payment automation capabilities that deliver the control and flexibility they expect, backed by AvidXchange's AI-enhanced software and more than 25 years of AP expertise. Through the new partnership, AvidXchange will help streamline the full payment workflow within Acumatica by combining its cloud ERP solution with AvidXchange's network of more than 1.3 million suppliers to improve visibility and create a smoother payment experience.

“Acumatica customers are growing businesses that need modern payment automation that is flexible, secure, and built for scale,” said Michael Praeger, CEO and Co-Founder of AvidXchange.“By bringing embedded payment automation into the ERP experience, we're helping finance teams spend less time on manual tasks and more time on high-value work, with better visibility into payment status and stronger confidence in every transaction.”

“Through strategic partnerships, Acumatica is committed to evolving our ecosystem and delivering the best possible experience for our customers, and that includes solutions that reduce complexity in core financial workflows,” said John Case, CEO of Acumatica.“With this partnership, we're giving customers a way to simplify payments with a solution designed to integrate deeply into Acumatica and support their evolving needs.”

About AvidXchange®

AvidXchange is a leading provider in accounts payable (AP) automation, offering intelligent AP software and payment solutions specifically designed for mid-market businesses and their suppliers. With 25 years of industry experience, AvidXchange modernizes the way businesses manage their expenses and payments by offering AI-enhanced software coupled with support from experts. Empowering over 8,500 growth-driven businesses, AvidXchange increases efficiency, control, and visibility in financial operations and has securely processed payments to more than 1.3 million suppliers through its proprietary payment network over the past five years. Additionally, AvidXchange is a licensed money transmitter for B2B payments in the United States, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services, as well as all other states that require AvidXchange to have a license. For more information, visit.

