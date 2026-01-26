Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 01/19/2026 TO 01/23/2026


2026-01-26 12:16:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM 01/19/2026 TO 01/23/2026

Meudon (France), on January 26 th , 2026

Share buyback program (ISIN Code: FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI: 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 22, 2025 (ninth resolution).


Day of the transaction
Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Market Code
01/19/2026 30 000 16,9363 CEUX
01/19/2026 80 000 16,9322 XPAR
01/19/2026 5 000 16,9396 AQEU
01/19/2026 5 000 16,9347 TQEX
01/20/2026 41 044 16,6114 CEUX
01/20/2026 114 533 16,6165 XPAR
01/20/2026 6 227 16,6309 AQEU
01/20/2026 6 158 16,6295 TQEX
01/21/2026 30 000 17,3129 CEUX
01/21/2026 60 000 17,2725 XPAR
01/21/2026 5 000 17,2979 AQEU
01/21/2026 5 000 17,3015 TQEX
01/22/2026 29 132 17,4252 CEUX
01/22/2026 4 000 17,4441 AQEU
01/22/2026 4 000 17,4361 TQEX
01/22/2026 79 832 17,4018 XPAR
01/23/2026 5 000 17,9843 AQEU
01/23/2026 55 057 17,9144 XPAR
01/23/2026 24 943 17,9792 CEUX
01/23/2026 5 000 17,9905 TQEX
594 926 17,1495

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Connor Lynagh
Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842
...		 Press relations
Taddeo - Romain Grière
Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29
...
Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10
...
Nicolas Escoulan
Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74
...

Attachment

  • Vallourec_Share_Buyback_Reporting_2026_January_19_23

MENAFN26012026004107003653ID1110651872



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search