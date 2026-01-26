Asian Egg Bank Announces Renewed Partnership With CAN-AM Cryoservices For Canadian Patients And Clinics

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Asian Egg Bank, the world's largest Asian donor egg bank, today announced a renewed partnership with CAN-AM Cryoservices, Canada's largest and most trusted distributor of donor sperm and eggs. Effective January 2026, the partnership is designed to make access to Asian Egg Bank donor eggs more streamlined, cost-effective, and convenient for Canadian patients and clinics.

Asian Egg Bank is headquartered in San Diego and has positioned itself as a leading provider of donor eggs with a strong focus on Asian donor availability, meeting a need that is often underserved in global egg donation. The bank maintains 700+ active donors and over 1,500+ frozen donor eggs available at any time and supports intended parents with ready-to-match frozen donor eggs, enabling faster access to diverse, traceable, high-quality options backed by advanced science and trusted care.

Through its international operations, Asian Egg Bank exports eggs within the United States and to Canada, the Czech Republic, Singapore, Mexico, Vietnam, and Australia. A multilingual team provides international customer support to help ensure recipients are supported in their native languages and with cultural sensitivity.

When you work with Asian Egg Bank, you're aligning your program with an egg bank that thinks like a lab, not a marketplace. One that is relentlessly focused on reproducible survival, dependable blastocyst development, and a frictionless workflow for your embryology team. Our standardized vitrification and warming protocols, rigorous quality control at every handoff, and tightly coordinated logistics are engineered so your team spends less time troubleshooting third-party variables and more time doing what you do best: creating healthy embryos and successful pregnancies for your patients.

Under the renewed partnership, CAN-AM Cryoservices coordinates key logistics and import-related processes to simplify ordering and delivery for Canadian clinics, while also enabling financial and administrative advantages for patients in Canada.

Key Benefits for Canadian Patients and Clinics Include:

. Streamlined ordering and delivery: CAN-AM coordinates logistics to help ensure smooth, predictable shipments to clinics.

. Payments in Canadian dollars (CAD): Helps protect patients from exchange-rate fluctuations and supports easier financial planning.

. Potential access to Canadian tax credits and insurance: Since payments are made to a Canadian company, patients may be eligible for applicable tax credits and/or coverage (subject to individual eligibility and program requirements).

. Reduced administrative burden for clinics: CAN-AM serves as the importer and manages import-related regulatory requirements to reduce complexity for clinics.

. Familiar Canadian client experience: Communication, invoicing, and payments in CAD, supported by a trusted Canadian distributor with more than 25 years of experience.

“Canadian patients and clinics continue to seek reliable access to Asian donor options, along with a smooth and familiar Canadian client experience,” said Haimant Bissessar, President of CAN-AM Cryoservices.“This renewed partnership helps streamline logistics, reduces administrative friction for clinics, and allows patients to plan with greater confidence by paying in Canadian dollars.”

“We're excited to continue building on our relationship with CAN-AM and make it even easier for Canadians to access Asian donor eggs with trust and confidence,” said Peter Fuzesi, CEO of Asian Egg Bank.“This renewed partnership supports a smoother experience for clinics and intended parents alike-and it strengthens the future of family-building for those in Canada seeking Asian donor options.”

Donor Options and Recipient Support

Asian Egg Bank offers ID-Release and Non-ID-Release donors (availability may vary by jurisdiction), providing flexibility based on personal preference and local legislation. Donor profiles include extended information on physical characteristics, education, family medical history, and media that may include videos and photos from childhood through adulthood.

Guarantees and Quality Standards

Asian Egg Bank offers various blastocyst guarantees and may provide additional eggs at no cost if a stated guarantee is not met, based on the terms of the selected program. The bank reports a replacement rate as low as 10%, reflecting its focus on consistency and quality outcomes.

Screening and Genetic Testing

All donors undergo comprehensive screening, including medical and psychological evaluations, infectious-disease testing, and a genetic panel covering 613+ conditions, aligned with leading North American fertility standards and country-specific requirements where applicable.

About Asian Egg Bank

Asian Egg Bank is the world's largest Asian donor egg bank, headquartered in San Diego, California. Its mission is to help individuals and couples achieve their dream of parenthood by offering a diverse pool of carefully screened donors, with particular emphasis on Asian phenotypes, and by providing professional support with cultural sensitivity. Asian Egg Bank exports within the United States and internationally, with multilingual customer support for intended parents and clinic partners.

About CAN-AM Cryoservices

CAN-AM Cryoservices is Canada's largest and most trusted distributor of donor sperm and eggs, providing high-quality donor gametes and compassionate service to individuals and families growing their families for over 25 years. As a Canadian company, CAN-AM provides a seamless experience with pricing in Canadian dollars, local support, and streamlined logistics for accessing donor gametes within Canada.