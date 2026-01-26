Senior Lecturer, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Olabisi Onabanjo University

Adewumi I. Badiora is a senior lecturer in urban and regional planning at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Nigeria.

He has a PhD in urban and regional planning from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. Badiora's research specialisation is urban and community safety. His current research project is on situational crime prevention.

He was an expert consultant on the National Survey on Election Security Threats in Nigeria (2018-2019) and National Survey on Emerging Security Challenges in Nigeria (2021-2022) and facilitated Urban Studies Foundation (USF) knowledge mobilisation on securing urban spaces.

He currently leads the African Cities Research Consortium (ACRC) safety and security domain research in Lagos.

His research focuses on creating safer, more sustainable and healthy cities. Spatial statistical methods underline his research, which concentrates on the geography of crime and fear in urban and rural built environment, crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED), corruption in planning practice, governance, security, and distributive justice.

Badiora consults on crime dynamics and prevention.

–present Acting Head, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Olabisi Onabanjo University

Experience