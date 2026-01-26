403
Petra Authority, Japanese TV Explore Tourism Promotion Program
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 26 (Petra) -- Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Board of Commissioners Chairman Fares Braizat on Monday discussed with a delegation of Japan's national television NHK cooperation for production of a program to market Petra in Japan as a global tourist destination.
The meeting went over the program's perspective to showcase Petra as a comprehensive tourism product combining a unique historical heritage, natural diversity, and cultural and human dimensions, using high-quality visual content tailored to Japanese audiences to simulate the experience of visiting Petra in person.
Braizat said international media is a strategic tool for tourism promotion, noting that the Japanese market is particularly valuable due to a Japanese tourist's interest in culture, heritage, and authentic experiences.
The program, he said, will be an effective platform to enhance Petra's image in Japan and attract more visitors in the coming period.
The Japanese team expressed interest in producing content that highlights Petra's uniqueness as a global cultural and tourism destination, committing to deliver a professional program according to Japanese media standards, and fostering a positive and lasting image of Petra for Japanese audiences.
