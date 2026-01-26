Ghassan Aboud Holding Participates In Gulfood 2026, Highlighting UAE Growth And Food Sector Vision

Monday 26th January 2026, Dubai - Ghassan Aboud Holding is participating in Gulfood 2026, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the UAE's vision to enhance food security, strengthen supply chain resilience, and reinforce the country's position as a global hub for food trade and innovation.

At Gulfood 2026, the Group is showcasing a selection of its food and catering brands, including Grandiose, Olive Country, Flour Country, and Grandiose Catering. Together, these brands represent Ghassan Aboud Holding's integrated capabilities across food retail, sourcing, production, distribution, and catering, aligned with the UAE's strategic priorities of sustainability, diversification, and long-term economic growth.

The Group's participation follows a recent milestone for Grandiose, with the opening of its 47th store last week at Dubai Sports Village, Dubai Sports City. Today, Grandiose operates 47 stores across the UAE and employs more than 1,600 people, underscoring its continued growth as a homegrown UAE brand and its contribution to the local retail ecosystem.

Flour Country represents the Group's large-scale production capabilities, operating from a 40,000-square-foot facility comprising eight interlinked warehouses, with the capacity to produce and deliver more than 50,000 products per day. Meanwhile, Grandiose Catering plays a vital role in the UAE's food services sector, serving over 336,000 meals annually across multiple segments.

The UAE's proactive approach to food security, economic diversification, and international trade continues to shape the regional food landscape, with Gulfood serving as a key platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange. Ghassan Aboud Holding's presence at the event reflects its support for these national strategies and its role in contributing to a future-ready food ecosystem.

With a strong operational base in the UAE and a growing regional footprint, Ghassan Aboud Holding remains focused on building scalable food businesses that uphold high standards of quality, reliability, and operational excellence.

Ghassan Aboud Holding looks forward to engaging with partners, suppliers, and industry stakeholders throughout Gulfood 2026, exploring opportunities that align with both the Group's growth ambitions and the UAE's strategic objectives.

