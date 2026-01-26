IBN Initiates Coverage Of Gridai Technologies Corp.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – GridAI Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: GRDX), a company operating at the intersection of artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure, has engaged IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications strategy.

Following its acquisition of Grid AI Corp., GridAI Technologies is focused on enabling more flexible, resilient, and economically optimized electricity systems by coordinating generation, storage, and demand in real time through software-driven control. The company's approach integrates with existing energy hardware, allowing large power users, specifically AI data center hyperscalers, as well as utilities and energy retailers, to manage increasingly volatile electricity loads without requiring extensive new physical infrastructure.

As power systems face increasing volatility driven by electrification, electric vehicles, and AI-driven computing, GridAI Technologies delivers intelligent energy-orchestration solutions designed to improve reliability, cost efficiency, and system flexibility. By enabling real-time coordination across distributed energy resources, the platform is positioned to support modern power environments facing dynamic demand and constrained infrastructure.

About GridAI Technologies Corp.

GridAI Technologies Corp. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq. The company is a diversified technology and life sciences company advancing opportunities at the intersection of artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure following its acquisition of Grid AI Inc. In addition to its GridAI operations, the company (formerly Entero Therapeutics Inc.) continues to advance its late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical program focused on the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases.

