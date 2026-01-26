2D Barcode Reader Market Size To Surpass USD 17.28 Billion By 2033, At 8.44% CAGR Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. market for 2D barcode readers was valued at an estimated USD 2.72 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.18 billion by 2033. Driven by strong adoption of e-commerce, automated warehousing, and omnichannel retail, the U.S. leads globally in the use of advanced barcode scanning technologies. Austin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2D Barcode Reader Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The 2D Barcode Reader Market Size is estimated at USD 9.07 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 17.28 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.44% during 2026–2033.” Rising Automation, E-commerce Growth, and Track-and-Trace Compliance to Boost Market Growth Globally The demand for sophisticated 2D barcode readers is being directly driven by the growing requirement for quick, accurate, and dependable data collection brought on by the rapid growth of e-commerce, omnichannel retail, automated warehousing, and regulated supply chains. Wider deployment of handheld, fixed-mount, and embedded 2D barcode readers that can decode QR, Data Matrix, and PDF417 codes in real time is impacted by this factor as well as increasing order quantities, SKU complexity, and regulatory requirements for serialization and traceability. Businesses are increasingly requesting imaging-based readers with omnidirectional scanning, high-resolution sensors, and AI-enhanced decoding in order to achieve higher throughput, lower error rates, and end-to-end visibility. This is pushing manufacturers to innovate in speed, ruggedness, and connection. Get a Sample Report of 2D Barcode Reader Market Forecast @



. By Application (Warehousing, E-commerce & Retail, Logistics, Factory Automation)





Key Segmentation Analysis

By Product

The Handheld 2D Barcode Reader segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of around 58% in 2025E. The growth is driven by the wide adoption of handheld scanners across retail stores, warehouses, healthcare facilities, and logistics hubs due to their flexibility, ease of use, and lower deployment cost. The Fixed 2D Barcode Reader segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 9.4% during the forecast period. The segment's expansion is driven by the rising automation in warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing lines.

By Application

The E-commerce & Retail segment had the highest revenue share of around 41% in 2025E due to major transaction volumes, omnichannel fulfillment strategies, and increasing proliferation of QR codes for payments, promotions and product information. The Factory Automation segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of nearly 10.1% throughout the forecast period. Growing adoption of Industry 4.0 practices, smart manufacturing and real-time tracking of production contents is propelling the deployment of 2D barcode reader on assembly line and robotic workcells.

Regional Insights:

The 2D Barcode Reader Market in North America is pegged to hold a share of around 34% in 2025E, driven by advanced retail infrastructure, high penetration of e-commerce and automation in warehousing and logistics.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth with a CAGR of over 9.6% during the forecast period 2026–2033. The rapid growth of e-commerce, increasing warehouse automation, and rising adoption of digital payments through QR codes are accelerating the adoption of 2D Barcode Readers.

Higher Upfront Costs, Integration Complexity, and Device Management Challenges May Impede Market Expansion Globally

Advanced 2D barcode readers are difficult to market to small merchants, SMEs, and cost-conscious operators because of their high cost in terms of imaging sensors, computing power, robust enclosures, and wireless connectivity, despite their clear functional advantages. Longer deployment periods, more IT setup, and ongoing device operating costs emerge from this, as does the need for smooth interaction with POS, warehouse, and ERP systems.

Recent Developments:



In September 2025, to increase first-pass scan rates by up to 30% in demanding retail and warehouse settings, Zebra introduced the next-generation DS9900 Series of rugged handheld imagers. These devices have improved AI-based decoding and all-day battery life. In January 2025, targeting high-speed parcel and manufacturing sorting applications, Honeywell unveiled its new Honeywell Momentum 2D Fixed Mount Scanner series, which boasts ultra-high-speed reading and a proprietary optical design for enhanced performance on shiny and low-contrast surfaces.

Exclusive Sections of the 2D Barcode Reader Market Report (The USPs):



SCANNING PERFORMANCE EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you benchmark average scan rates (scans/second) by product type and application, enabling buyers to compare throughput efficiency in high-volume environments such as retail POS, logistics, and manufacturing lines.

FIRST-PASS READ ACCURACY INDEX – helps you assess first-pass read rate (%) performance across major industries, highlighting reliability differences between sectors like healthcare, warehousing, and industrial automation where misreads directly impact productivity and compliance.

OPERATIONAL RELIABILITY & LIFECYCLE COST ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) alongside total cost of ownership trends, providing insight into long-term operational stability and maintenance-driven cost optimization.

ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE INTEGRATION PENETRATION – helps you identify adoption levels of 2D barcode readers integrated with ERP, WMS, and MES platforms, indicating readiness for digital transformation and Industry 4.0 environments.

APPLICATION-SPECIFIC PERFORMANCE DIFFERENTIATION – helps you understand how performance metrics vary by end-use application, supporting informed procurement decisions for fixed-mount versus handheld deployments based on operational intensity. PRODUCT TYPE PERFORMANCE COMPARISON FRAMEWORK – helps you compare handheld, fixed, and presentation scanners on standardized operational KPIs, enabling strategic selection aligned with workflow complexity and automation requirements.

