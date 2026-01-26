OFA Group Launches Hearth, A Real-World Asset Tokenization Platform, Advancing The Digitization Of Institutional-Grade Assets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)(NASDAQ: OFAL), a publicly traded architecture, technology, and asset-management company, today announced the official launch of Hearth, its real-world asset (“RWA”) tokenization platform, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hearth Labs, Inc., effective January 26, 2026.

Hearth is designed to serve as a structured platform for the issuance, distribution, and lifecycle management of tokenized real-world assets, beginning with OFA-originated and affiliated assets and expanding over time to third-party asset sponsors. The platform aims to bridge traditional asset structures with blockchain-based infrastructure, enabling greater transparency, programmability, and market accessibility while maintaining institutional-grade controls.

Platform Functionality at Launch

As of the launch date, Hearth is operational as a primary distribution platform for tokenized real-world asset products originated and sponsored by OFA Group and its affiliated asset-management entities, including products structured and issued through OFA Asset Management.

At launch, Hearth's live functionality includes:



Distribution and launch support for OFA Asset Management–sponsored RWA offerings

Project-specific issuance structures utilizing dedicated special-purpose vehicles

Investor onboarding and offering-level access for primary issuances Platform infrastructure supporting compliant issuance workflows and asset-level disclosures



Platform Scope and Roadmap

Hearth has been designed as a modular, extensible platform. Over time, and subject to regulatory considerations and technical readiness, OFA expects Hearth to expand to support:



Distribution of third-party sponsored real-world asset products

Secondary trading functionality and enhanced liquidity features Additional asset classes and cross-platform integrations



These capabilities are not part of the initial launch and are expected to be introduced in future phases.

Near-Term Asset Pipeline

The Company further noted that, in the near term, it expects to onboard a series of significant and high-quality development assets onto the Hearth platform. These forthcoming assets, sourced from OFA Group's existing development pipeline and strategic partners, are expected to represent a major expansion of the platform's initial offerings and underscore OFA's ability to originate, structure, and deploy institutional-grade real-world assets in a compressed timeframe.

The launch of Hearth represents a strategic milestone in OFA Group's broader digital transformation strategy, which integrates architecture, asset development, and emerging financial technologies. By combining asset-level structuring expertise with blockchain-native settlement and compliance tooling, Hearth is intended to support a wide range of asset classes, including real estate, infrastructure, and other long-duration, capital-intensive projects.

“Hearth reflects our belief that real-world assets will increasingly migrate onto programmable financial rails,” said OFA Group management.“Through Hearth Labs, we have built a platform designed to align disciplined asset origination with modern digital distribution.”

Hearth has been developed to support a modular launchpad framework, allowing individual projects to be structured through dedicated special-purpose vehicles and token offerings tailored to each asset's risk profile, jurisdiction, and investor base. OFA expects the platform to support both retail-accessible and institutionally focused offerings over time, subject to applicable regulatory considerations.

The company noted that the Hearth launch follows an extended development and internal validation phase and will continue to evolve as additional features, integrations, and asset offerings are introduced.

About Hearth Labs, Inc.

Hearth Labs, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of OFA Group focused on the development and operation of the Hearth real-world asset tokenization platform.

About OFA Group

OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL) is a publicly traded company operating at the intersection of architecture, technology, and asset management. Through its subsidiaries and platforms, OFA develops design-led solutions and digital infrastructure supporting the evolution of the built environment and capital markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. OFA Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

