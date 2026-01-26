Kyiv Receives 130 Generators From Poland

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

In the context of the energy crisis in Ukraine and the capital, this will allow the city to strengthen the resilience of critical facilities and social institutions, Klitschko emphasized.

The generators were funded by Polish volunteers. In just 10 days, 60,000 Poles contributed 80 million zlotys (almost €2 million).

Specifically, Kyiv received: one FD 600 D diesel generator with a capacity of 600 kW, one FD 80 B diesel generator with a capacity of 80 kW, 20 FOGO FV20000TE/TRE generators with a capacity of 20 kW each, 108 FOGO F12000iSG generators with a capacity of 12 kW each

The total capacity of the equipment provided is 2,376 kW.

On Monday, January 26, the first batch of generators purchased with charitable donations arrived.

Klitschko noted that the next shipment is expected soon, and another delivery of 90 generators from Warsaw is already on the way.

He also highlighted that thanks to Poland, Ukrainians have received significant humanitarian assistance, including energy equipment, medical supplies, food, and other essential resources.

Over 160 repair crews working to restore heating in Kyiv – Kuleba

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the European Union will deliver 447 generators to Ukraine over the course of the week for the needs of Kyiv's critical infrastructure and frontline regions.

Photo: Vitali Klitschko / Telegram