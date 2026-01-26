MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK) Announces New Chief Product Designer
Photo Caption: Hanbin Youn
MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of non-fossil fuel energy products. The company has expertise in design and production of lithium, sodium, and solid-state batteries for industrial, medical, portable electronics, and EV applications and the products that use these power sources.
Contact: ..., ...
Website:
Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
