Military Infrastructure Market Report 2026-2030: Advancements In Smart & Resilient Facilities And Incorporation Of Eco-Friendly Infrastructure Driving Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$11.96 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15.74 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies featured in this Military Infrastructure market report include:
- Dell Inc. General Electric Company Raytheon Technologies Corporation Boeing Company Lockheed Martin Corporation Airbus SE General Dynamics Corporation Northrop Grumman Corporation Honeywell International Inc. BAE Systems L3Harris Technologies Inc. Safran SA Leonardo S.p.A. Thales Group AECOM Textron Inc. Oshkosh Corporation Rheinmetall AG KBR Inc. Saab AB General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. ManTech International Corporation Aselsan AS Anham Fzco Minrav Holdings Ltd. American International Contractors Inc. ArmourWorks International Ltd. Dewey Electronics Corporation Dencrypt A/S
