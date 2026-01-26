Orbit Media Group Rebrands To Orbit One, Expanding Into Unified Business And AI Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Orbit Media Group, a leading creative and marketing technology company, has officially rebranded to Orbit One, marking its transformation into a full-service business solutions partner focused on integration, automation, and intelligent growth.

The new identity reflects Orbit One's expanded mission: helping business owners simplify operations, unify data, and accelerate growth by connecting the systems they already use. While marketing and creative services remain at the company's foundation, Orbit One now offers integrated solutions in accounting, payroll, benefits, recruiting, HR, staffing (domestic and international), and business consulting - all connected through smart automations that function together as one cohesive ecosystem.

“We're not trying to replace every system - we're helping them communicate,” said Johna Charles, CEO and Co-Founder of Orbit One.“Our mission is to connect marketing, operations, and financial systems so business owners can finally see the complete picture of their data and make smarter, faster decisions.”

Creating a Unified Ecosystem of Connected Systems

Most organizations operate across multiple disconnected tools - CRMs, payroll systems, marketing platforms, and accounting software - which often leads to data silos, inefficiencies, and lost visibility. Orbit One bridges those gaps through custom automations and data integrations that bring every system into sync.

This unified approach gives business owners a single source of truth for performance data, eliminating redundancy and enabling better forecasting, profitability analysis, and operational insight. By connecting platforms like CRM, advertising, HR, and accounting, Orbit One turns fragmented data into actionable intelligence that drives growth.

“Every piece of data tells a story - we're helping businesses finally connect those stories,” said Evan Pandell, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer.“When your systems talk to each other, your business becomes smarter, leaner, and more scalable.”

AI Phone Systems & Conversational Chatbots

Orbit One's technology stack also includes AI-powered phone systems and chatbots that handle both inbound and outbound communication. These advanced AI tools simulate realistic, human-like conversations, capable of qualifying leads, managing customer inquiries, scheduling appointments, and following up automatically - all while maintaining a natural, personable tone.

By leveraging these tools, businesses can provide 24/7 customer engagement while reducing administrative overhead and response times. The result is a scalable communication infrastructure that feels human, efficient, and consistent across all customer touchpoints.

Client & Customer Portals: Extending the Unified Experience

To further enhance connectivity, Orbit One develops custom client and customer portals - centralized, branded hubs that allow end users to view estimates, invoices, project updates, resources, and contact information in one place.

These portals empower Orbit One's clients to deliver a more seamless, transparent, and professional experience to their own customers, aligning perfectly with the company's commitment to operational simplicity and intelligent data flow.

A Vision for Smarter Business

Founded from a college apartment with one laptop and one client, Orbit One now supports over 100 brands nationwide. Its continued evolution reflects a commitment to helping businesses operate with clarity, connectivity, and confidence - merging creativity, technology, and operational strategy into one unified ecosystem.

About Orbit One

Orbit One is an integrated business growth company that helps organizations connect creativity, technology, and operations through automation, data intelligence, and AI-driven systems. Based in New Albany, Ohio, Orbit One empowers business owners to simplify operations, unify data, and achieve measurable growth. Learn more at weareorbit