Jupiter Launches Mobile V3: The Onchain Finance Terminal

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) Jupiter Mobile V3 deploys Bloomberg-caliber retail tools to over 1 Million Users who pushed $8 Billion in Volume during 2025

Road Town, British Virgin Islands, 26th January 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Jupiter, the global leader in onchain finance with over $3 trillion in lifetime volume, today announced the completion of Jupiter Mobile V3's full public release. Now, users have access to mobile trading tools comparable to Bloomberg Terminal while benefitting from the advantages of onchain finance, such as full self-custody and instant yield.

Mobile V3 is a cornerstone of Jupiter's 2026 mission to own the onchain finance transition. By unifying trading, analytics, discovery, and execution into one native app, Jupiter is breaking down the barriers to institutional onchain finance and accelerating towards a future where traditional finance is obsolete.

“Jupiter is leading the transition to onchain finance and the Mobile V3 app is at the center of the movement for millions of users worldwide,” said Xiao-Xiao Zhu, President of Jupiter.“Mobile V3 isn't just a wallet, it's the entire Jupiter product suite, built for a mobile-first experience. The same execution and infrastructure that's processed over 3 trillion dollars in volume, now in your pocket.”

Success of Mobile V3 Launch

To complete Mobile V3, Jupiter rolled out 21 features across 21 days, delivering what is now the premier terminal of onchain trading experiences.

By vertically integrating the financial stack, Jupiter has eliminated the inefficiencies of legacy banking and fragmented onchain routing, achieving a 10x reduction in transaction losses and saving nearly $60M in 2025 via the new Ultra V3 Engine.

The addition of these new proprietary features ensures Jupiter remains the leading onchain volume facilitator by delivering institutional-grade execution to the individual. This comprehensive suite replaces centralized intermediaries with a model built on transparency, self-custody, and shared communal value.

Mobile V3 Campaign Features



Premier Institutional Retail Experience: Mobile V3 is now the #1 mobile onchain high-frequency trading terminal.

V3 Attracts Volume Traders: Over 1 million users drove nearly $8B in volume in 2025, fueled by a 2x growth in wallet imports.

Global Mobile Reach: The most active users are from across three continents: the United States, Nigeria, and Indonesia. Communal Capital via jupUSD: jupUSD's stablecoin yield capture is central to Mobile V3 and is designed to return native treasury earnings back to the community.

“V3 was about depth. We created the most complete pro-trading terminal in crypto. Every feature enhances the experience, and the data overwhelmingly shows that high-impact traders disproportionately use Jupiter mobile,” said Meow, Founder of Jupiter.“V4 will be about reach. Crypto adoption explodes when it's portable, when the UX feels native, and when onchain becomes invisible to the average user.”

Jupuary and CatLumpurr

The celebration of Jupiter in January reaches an apex at CatLumpurr, the annual summit bringing together the Jupiter community. CatLumpurr will take place in Kuala Lumpur between January 31 – February 2, where attendees will connect to witness the dawn of the“Web4” era, amidst several key product releases to set the tone for the year

Users can enjoy Jupiter Mobile V3 via:



Download: Available now on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. Developers: Explore mobile-first APIs at ag/mobile.

About Jupiter

Jupiter is the global leader in onchain finance, building the infrastructure for an open financial future. With over $1 trillion in annual volume, and the largest TVL on Solana, Jupiter delivers a unified onchain experience spanning spot, perpetuals, lending, staking, token creation, prediction markets, and mobile, with many more products to come.