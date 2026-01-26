Padma Awards 2026: Actor R Madhavan Awarded With Padma Shri

Indian actor R Madhavan is set to be conferred the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian awards, by President Droupadi Murmu for his contributions to Indian cinema.

On the eve of Republic Day 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the recipients of this year's Padma Awards, honouring individuals for their remarkable contributions to the nation. It includes Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Madhavan has been named alongside distinguished individuals from the fields of art, education, sports and other disciplines.

Recommended For You

Madhavan is a popular actor, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. The actor debuted as the lead actor in Mani Ratnam's Tamil romantic drama Alaipayuthey, which was remade in Hindi as Saathiya.

He has also worked in many critically acclaimed Tamil films, including Kannathil Muthamittal, Run, Anbe Sivam, Aayutha Ezhuthu, and others. Madhavan also pursued an active career in the Hindi film industry, appearing in supporting roles in films including Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti, Guru and Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots.

3 Idiots was one of the highest grossing film of all time after its release.

The actor also starred in the comedies Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The actor made his directorial debut with the movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, the Indian scientist jailed under false charges, the won several awards and honours, including Indian National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

The actor was recently seen in the blockbuster film Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh in the lead. It was directed by Aditya Dhar. A sequel is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.