Zayed Sustainability Prize Opens Global Call For Submissions For 2027 Cycle

The Zayed Sustainability Prize, an affiliate of Erth Zayed Philanthropies and the UAE's pioneering global award for sustainability and humanitarian innovation, has opened submissions for its 2027 cycle.

The Prize carries forward the vision and legacy of the UAE's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, by supporting those advancing a more inclusive and sustainable world.

Now in its 18th year and with a total of US $7.2 million in funds, the Prize invites small and medium enterprises, nonprofit organisations, and high schools to submit innovative solutions across six categories: Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools.

Commenting on the launch of the 2027 submissions cycle, H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Director General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, said:

“Guided by Sheikh Zayed's humanitarian values, the Zayed Sustainability Prize reflects the UAE's commitment to advancing solutions that deliver real, measurable impact. By championing innovation in all its forms - from community-led approaches to cutting-edge technologies such as AI - the Prize supports solutions that improve lives and reach the most vulnerable”.

Over nearly two decades, the Prize has improved the lives of more than 400 million people worldwide, supporting projects that deliver real and lasting benefits, from expanding access to renewable energy and affordable healthcare, to increasing food and water security and strengthening resilience in vulnerable regions.

Submissions should clearly demonstrate proven results and meet the Prize's evaluation criteria of impact, innovation, and inspiration. Entries are accepted in seven languages, including Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish, ensuring broad accessibility and global participation.

Winners in each of the five organisational categories receive US $1 million, while Global High Schools winners will receive US $150,000 to implement or expand student-led projects in their communities.

Beginning with the 2026 cycle, the Zayed Sustainability Prize introduced an enhanced funding model that recognises the proven impact of solutions reaching the final evaluation stage. Under this approach, all finalists receive financial support, enabling more high‐impact innovations to advance and expand their reach. The Prize now commits US $1.3 million to finalists: US $100,000 for each organisation across the Health, Food, Energy, Water and Climate Action categories, and US $25,000 for each school in the Global High Schools category.

All entries undergo a rigorous three-stage evaluation process. First, each submission is reviewed through a comprehensive due-diligence step to ensure it meets the Prize's core criteria of Impact, Innovation and Inspiration. This is followed by detailed assessments conducted by the Selection Committee, comprising category-specific panels of independent international experts. From their shortlist, finalists are identified and shared with the Prize Jury, who unanimously elect the winners across all six categories.

The closing date for applications is 15 June 2026.

Winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize will be announced during the 2027 Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony.

For more details, please visit .

Permalink