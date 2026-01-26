SYNERGIE ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A MAJORITY STAKE OF AGILUS WORK SOLUTIONS

SYNERGIE strengthens its Canadian based operations with the acquisition of a majority stake in Agilus Work Solutions

The SYNERGIE Group has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Design Group Staffing Inc operating under the Agilus brand. The signing of this agreement does not result in the transfer of control at this stage. Completion of the transaction is notably subject to clearance by the Canadian Competition Bureau

Largest international acquisition to date, this transaction marks a new milestone in Synergie group's expansion strategy reinforcing its commitment to deliver world class HR solutions in key international markets.

The Canadian recruitment and HR solutions market presents an attractive strategic opportunity, driven by structural labor shortages, diversified demand across key sectors, and the growing adoption of outsourced and technology-enabled HR services, supporting resilient growth and long-term value creation.

Founded in 1976, Agilus has grown into the 8th largest staffing player in Canada, operating a strong nationwide network of 14 branches. In 2025, the company is expected to generate approximately CAD 300 million in revenues (circa € 190 million), reflecting its scale and sustained market momentum.

Agilus' core expertise lies in the delivery of high value added temporary and permanent staffing solutions, as well as comprehensive payrolling services, serving a broad range of specialized needs.

The combination of both networks will give the SYNERGIE Group extensive national coverage across Canada and create significant value through highly complementary market positions, particularly in engineering, IT, professional, and operational skill sets.

This acquisition clearly illustrates SYNERGIE's ambition to accelerate its development in Canada and to reach critical scale in the North American market, while offering a full spectrum of HR services, from responsible flexible staffing and permanent recruitment to specialist recruitment and HR consulting.

This transaction reinforces the Group's capacity to support its clients in their international growth, enabling them to leverage on the full suite of its global human resources solutions across the 17 countries in which the Group operates.

Next event

Communication of the 2025 Revenue on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, after the stock market closes.

Attachment

Press_Release_Acquisition Agilus_EN