Artea Bank Own Shares Acquisition Programme Completed


2026-01-26 02:31:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 23 January, 2026 Artea Bank has completed its own share (ISIN code LT0000102253) buy-back programme on the regulated market, which was carried out from 1 December, 2025. During this period, the bank acquired 2,787,321 treasury shares for a total amount of EUR 2,598,094.00, at an average price of EUR 0.932 per share.

The Management Board of Artea Bank approved this buyback program on 26 November 2025 to reduce the bank's capital, implementing the decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 31 March 2025.

Share buyback was implemented under authorisation from the European Central Bank (ECB) on 23 September, 2025 to buy back up to 4,500,000 of its own shares.

"We remain committed to delivering high returns, highlighted by the successful completion of our share buyback program under ECB authorization," said Tomas Varenbergas, CFO and Management Board member of Artea Bank.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas,
Chief Financial Officer
..., +370 610 44447


