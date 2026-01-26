Artea Bank Own Shares Acquisition Programme Completed
The Management Board of Artea Bank approved this buyback program on 26 November 2025 to reduce the bank's capital, implementing the decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 31 March 2025.
Share buyback was implemented under authorisation from the European Central Bank (ECB) on 23 September, 2025 to buy back up to 4,500,000 of its own shares.
"We remain committed to delivering high returns, highlighted by the successful completion of our share buyback program under ECB authorization," said Tomas Varenbergas, CFO and Management Board member of Artea Bank.
