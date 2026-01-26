403
Six Deaths Reported as Winter Storm Pummels U.S.
(MENAFN) A colossal winter storm has unleashed lethal conditions across the eastern and southern United States, claiming at least six lives while plunging more than one million residents into darkness as the system intensifies Sunday.
The Arctic blast has driven temperatures below freezing across numerous states, according to multiple media outlets.
Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas have absorbed the storm's most devastating impact, with ice accumulation severing power lines and paralyzing major metropolitan areas including Atlanta, Houston and Nashville. Business operations and school districts have implemented widespread shutdowns as emergency safety protocols.
Data from PowerOutage.us, which monitors electrical disruptions nationwide, reveals Tennessee suffering the most severe blackouts—339,000 customers remained without electricity as of mid-afternoon Sunday. Nearly 180,000 Mississippi residents face power loss, while almost 150,000 Louisiana customers sit in darkness. Both Texas and Georgia each report nearly 100,000 customers lacking electricity, with emergency restoration crews operating continuously.
Heavy snowfall continues devastating the Midwest, particularly Ohio, where major urban centers like Cincinnati and Columbus have accumulated 6 to 10 inches (15 to 25 centimeters). Southwestern Ohio cities including Dayton and Springfield have recorded nearly a foot (30 centimeters) of snow, prompting officials to demand residents avoid treacherous roadways.
"It is really, really dangerous out there," said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther in a video statement. "You should be at home unless there is an absolute emergency."
Additional states buried under massive snowfall include Arkansas (8 inches/20 centimeters), Illinois (11 inches/28 centimeters), Indiana (13 inches/33 centimeters), Kansas (12 inches/30 centimeters), Missouri (7 inches/18 centimeters) and Oklahoma (6 inches/15 centimeters). North Texas regions received 5 inches (13 centimeters), weather forecasters confirmed.
The Northeast has experienced substantial accumulation, with New Jersey receiving 10 inches (25 centimeters), New York seven inches (18 centimeters) and Pennsylvania 9 inches (23 centimeters).
Transportation chaos has gripped the nation—over 16,000 flights nationwide have been canceled, with thousands more experiencing delays. Major hubs facing widespread disruptions include Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC.
Meteorologists predict the dangerous deep freeze will persist through early week across vast portions of the country as the massive storm system lingers.
