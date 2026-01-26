403
Starmer, Rutte Emphasize Stronger NATO Coordination
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held talks on Thursday with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, focusing on recent advances made by allied countries in safeguarding the Arctic region. Both leaders underlined the importance of reinforcing joint security efforts among NATO members.
During a telephone conversation, the two reviewed outcomes from the NATO chief’s engagements at Davos and assessed the latest developments achieved by allies regarding Arctic security. This information was outlined in a statement released by the UK prime minister’s office.
Starmer and Rutte shared the view that continued collaboration among NATO partners was essential to further intensify security coordination across the strategically sensitive area.
"The UK stood ready to play its full part," Starmer reiterated.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has pushed for control of Greenland, a territory rich in minerals, arguing that such a move was justified by national security concerns and the growing presence of Russia and China. His proposal met resistance from European nations, which he subsequently warned could face trade tariffs.
Following discussions with Rutte on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, Trump revealed that an outline for a prospective agreement covering Greenland and the wider Arctic region had been put in place. He also appeared to retreat from his earlier threat to impose tariffs.
