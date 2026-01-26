Business Information Market To Hit USD 306.59 Billion By 2033, Driven By Rising Demand For Data-Driven Decision Making SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The business information market is growing steadily as enterprises adopt AI-driven analytics, real-time intelligence, and cloud platforms, with the U.S. market expanding from USD 61.28 billion in 2025E to USD 96.59 billion by 2033.

The market for business information is expanding as a result of businesses' growing need for data-driven decision-making. To increase their competitiveness and compliance, businesses are depending more and more on real-time analytics, market data, and risk assessment technologies.









The U.S. Business Information Market is valued at USD 61.28 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 96.59 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.88% from 2026-2033.

The robust need for advanced analytics, credit and risk intelligence, and regulatory compliance solutions is driving the growth of the U.S. business information market. Key growth drivers include growing data volumes, a greater reliance on cloud-based platforms across industries, a widespread digital transformation, and an expanded use of AI-driven insights.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Market Research & Analytics led with 31.6% share due to its critical role in data-driven decision-making across industries. Risk & Compliance Information is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 9.2% as organizations face increasing regulatory complexity, geopolitical uncertainty, and financial crime risks.

By Delivery Mode

Subscription-Based Platforms led with 46.8% share due to their ability to provide continuous access to updated business intelligence, analytics dashboards, and customized insights. Data Feeds & APIs is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 10.1% as organizations increasingly integrate business information directly into internal applications, analytics tools, and decision engines.

By Application

Strategic Planning led with 34.9% share as organizations rely on business information to support long-term growth initiatives, market entry strategies, and competitive positioning. Risk Management & Compliance is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 9.6% due to heightened regulatory scrutiny and rising operational, financial, and cybersecurity risks.

By End-User

Large Enterprises led with 42.3% share due to their extensive need for comprehensive, multi-industry intelligence across global operations. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 8.9% as digital transformation lowers entry barriers to advanced business intelligence tools.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Business Information Market with a 39.00% share in 2025 due to the presence of major global data providers, advanced digital infrastructure, and high adoption of analytics and business intelligence tools.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 8.13% from 2026 to 2033, driven by rapid digital transformation, increasing adoption of cloud-based and AI-powered business information solutions, and expanding SME and enterprise sectors.

Growing Demand for Data-driven Decision-Making Across Enterprises to Propel Market Expansion Globally

Businesses in a variety of sectors are depending more and more on data-driven insights to improve strategic planning, reduce operational risks, and obtain a competitive edge. Business information platforms give users access to credit information, corporate financials, market trends, and industry standards that help them make well-informed decisions. Businesses are looking for real-time, precise, and thorough information to enhance forecasting and performance evaluation as competition heats up. The necessity for trustworthy company data is further increased by regulatory compliance obligations. Global businesses are adopting business information solutions more quickly as a result of their increasing reliance on analytics-driven initiatives.

Key Players:



RELX Group

Bloomberg L.P.

S&P Global Inc.

Moody's Corporation

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.

Experian plc

Equifax Inc.

Verisk Analytics Inc.

Fitch Group Inc.

Bureau van Dijk

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

FactSet Research Systems Inc.

Morningstar Inc.

IHS Markit

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.

CoreLogic Inc.

Westlaw

Statista GmbH IDC (International Data Corporation)

Recent Developments:

May 2024, RELX's LexisNexis Risk Solutions launched Entity Insight, an AI-enhanced business intelligence platform that delivers real-time profiles of companies, executives, and beneficial owners for KYC, due diligence, and supply chain risk.

January 2025, Bloomberg introduced Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) Copilot, a generative AI assistant integrated into the Bloomberg Terminal, enabling finance professionals to query, analyze, and visualize business and market data via natural language.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



REGULATORY-DRIVEN ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand how evolving regulatory compliance requirements are directly influencing the adoption of business information solutions across industries.

AML, KYC & ESG COMPLIANCE USAGE SHARE – helps you evaluate the proportion of clients leveraging business information data for anti-money laundering, know-your-customer, and environmental, social, and governance compliance needs.

REGULATORY UPDATE FREQUENCY IMPACT ANALYSIS – helps you assess how often regulatory changes drive incremental demand for updated, accurate, and real-time business information datasets.

COMPLIANCE COST REDUCTION BENCHMARKS – helps you quantify operational cost savings achieved by enterprises through automation and risk mitigation enabled by business information tools.

GLOBAL REPORTING STANDARDS–LINKED DEMAND GROWTH – helps you identify markets and sectors where adoption is accelerating due to alignment with international reporting and disclosure standards. RISK MANAGEMENT & GOVERNANCE ENABLEMENT INDICATORS – helps you evaluate how business information platforms strengthen enterprise risk management, audit readiness, and governance frameworks.

