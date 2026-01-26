Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ferry sinks off southern Philippines, killing at least fifteen


(MENAFN) At least 15 people have died early Monday after a ferry carrying over 300 passengers sank off the coast of Basilan province in the southern Philippines.

Authorities report that another 43 passengers remain missing as rescue efforts continue. The vessel, named the M/V Trisha Kerstin 3, was en route to Jolo Island in Sulu province when the accident occurred.

Coast Guard officials confirmed that 316 people have been rescued so far. Search and rescue teams remain on site, working to locate those still unaccounted for and ensure the safety of all passengers.

The cause of the sinking has not yet been determined, and officials are urging caution for sea travel in the area as investigations continue.

