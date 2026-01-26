Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Paratroopers Show Drone Strikes Destroying Russian Tanks And Vehicles

2026-01-26 01:07:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the brigade's press service reported this on Facebook and published a video of the combat operation.

Units of the 46th Brigade also destroyed the invaders and their shelters.

Read also: Children injured in Russian drone attack in Mykolaiv region

As reported by Ukrinform, the Signum battalion crew thwarted a massive drone attack by Russian troops in the Lyman direction.

Illustrative photo: 128th Airborne Brigade

