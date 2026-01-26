AMG LIVA To Install Hybrid Energy Storage System Battery At Aramco Site

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)--- AMG Critical Materials N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") announces that its subsidiary, AMG LIVA, will install its industrial battery, namely the Hybrid Energy Storage System (“Hybrid ESS”), at Aramco's Bulk Plant in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. LIVA's Hybrid ESS is an ecosystem combining Lithium-Ion and Vanadium Redox Flow batteries (“VRFB”) with artificial intelligence routines and self-learning algorithms to help increase efficiency, safety, reliability, and lifetime of the batteries. The Hybrid ESS will be integrated into an existing solar plant at Aramco's facility in Tabuk.

Showcasing that LIVA's Hybrid ESS can help reduce the carbon emissions of the energy supply and potentially support independence from the grid at any time of the day is aimed at supporting the Kingdom's 2030 Vision in advancing carbon emissions reduction goals, increasing the deployment of renewable energy, and enhancing energy storage capabilities.

This initiative compliments the strategy contemplated by the IK Metals Reclamation and Catalyst Manufacturing Project, referred to as“IK Supercenter.” The IK Supercenter is a mega recycling facility and, pursuant to a joint venture between Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. together with their local partner, the United Company for Industry (UCI), the Advanced Circular Materials Company was formed to build the IK Supercenter. This facility aims to target the recycling of metals, including vanadium concentrate from spent catalysts, and gasification ashes from Aramco's Jazan Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle Plant. The recycling approach of the facility helps reduce the carbon emissions of the active material compared to a classic mining process. The IK Supercenter is set to include a vanadium electrolyte production plant that is expected to supply the Kingdom's vanadium flow battery market, supporting a fully integrated, made-in-KSA value chain.

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG's Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG's Vanadium segment is the world's market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company's vanadium, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG's Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company's fast-growing LIVA batteries, NewMOX SAS formed to span the nuclear fuel market, and spans AMG's mineral processing operations in graphite, antimony, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan ( ).

