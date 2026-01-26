403
Rye Strategic Partners' Advisor Concierge Networktm Announces Its Second Premier Partner, The Arch Group
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Rye Strategic Partners, LLC (RSP), a New York-based leading strategic management advisory and capital formation firm, today announced a new strategic partnership through its Advisor Concierge NetworkTM with The Arch Group, a boutique M&A advisory firm. This strategic addition serves as a second-tier expansion for the network, designed to better serve Independent Insurance Agencies (IIAs) navigating the complexities of growth, perpetuation, and exit planning.
This partnership brings together RSP's deep industry relationships and strategic matchmaking capabilities with The Arch Group's specialized expertise in advising entrepreneurial business owners in the underserved lower middle market. The collaboration is particularly vital for the insurance and professional services sectors, where owners increasingly face consolidation pressures, succession challenges, and capital complexity.
Through RSP's Advisor Concierge NetworkTM, RSP will introduce select independent insurance agencies to The Arch Group. This connection provides founders and principals with access to a seasoned M&A advisory partner that understands both the operational realities and emotional complexities of building and transitioning closely held businesses.
“Independent insurance agency valuations are at historic highs, creating a compelling opportunity for owners to realize value while simultaneously positioning their firms for long-term growth,” said Mark Bronzo, Chief Strategist at Rye Strategic Partners and Head of the Advisor Concierge NetworkTM.“This new partnership is designed to help independent agency owners evaluate strategic options without sacrificing their independence, culture, or commitment to exceptional client service.”
With decades of experience investing in and operating businesses across dental, physical therapy, behavioral health, and professional services, The Arch Group has completed more than 150 transactions, representing over $500 million in unlocked enterprise value. Their advisory approach is grounded in firsthand operating experience and a deep understanding of what buyers value most in high-performing independent agencies.
About Rye Strategic Partners
Rye Strategic Partners, LLC is a New York–based strategic advisory and capital formation firm specializing in business growth initiatives for emerging and middle-market companies. Through its Advisor Concierge NetworkTM, RSP connects independent firms with best-in-class strategic partners to drive long-term value creation. To learn more about RSP's Advisor Concierge Network visit:
About The Arch Group
The Arch Group is a boutique M&A advisory firm serving entrepreneurial business owners in the lower middle market. With deep operating and transaction experience across insurance, healthcare, and professional services, The Arch Group guides founders through growth, perpetuation, and exit planning with a focus on trust, excellence and transformative outcomes.
