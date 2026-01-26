Motorola Launches Moto Watch With 13-Day Battery And Polar Health Features

The new Motorola Moto Watch combines classic style with modern tech, featuring Polar health tracking, a 13-day battery, and advanced smartwatch functionality for fitness and daily use.

Motorola launched its new 'Moto Watch' in India. It's a health assistant with Polar tech, disguised as a classic watch. Its price and features are very tempting!

Breaking the square smartwatch trend, the Moto Watch has a sleek, round aluminum body. It sports a 1.4-inch OLED display with Gorilla Glass 3, offering a premium look.

The main highlight is the Polar partnership. It uses tech trusted by athletes to track heart rate, SpO2, and sleep. 'Nightly ANS Recharge' shows your body's recovery.

Forget battery worries! A single charge lasts 13 days, or 7 with the always-on display. A quick 5-minute charge provides a full day of power for when you're in a rush.

Priced at ₹5,999 (silicone) & ₹6,999 (leather/metal), it's on Flipkart/Motorola's site from Jan 30. Features: Bluetooth calling, Dual-band GPS, IP68 water resistance, Moto AI.