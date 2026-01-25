Procurement Excellence Award For Ashghal

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority "Ashghal" has announced that it has been awarded the Procurement Excellence Award from the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS).

The award was granted to the Engineering Services Department, reflecting Ashghal's commitment to strengthening corporate governance, supporting digital transformation, and adopting sustainable procurement practices across its operations, all contributing to enhanced performance efficiency and maximised value.

This recognition comes as a result of the outstanding evaluation results achieved by Ashghal in the efficiency and transparency of its procurement system, which covers supplier registration, prequalification, tendering, contract award, change management, payments, contract closure, and performance evaluation.

The award underscores the Authority's dedication to applying global best practices in this field, as CIPS is one of the world's leading organisations specialising in procurement and supply chain management.

By receiving this award, Ashghal joins a distinguished group of international institutions that have achieved advanced levels of excellence and innovation in procurement and supply chain operations. This accomplishment further supports the Authority's ongoing efforts to enhance spending efficiency and improve service quality in support of Qatar's infrastructure development.

