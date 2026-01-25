From Humanoid Robots To AI Seating: Vivanova Debuts“Active Health” Tech At Imm Cologne 2026

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) COLOGNE, Germany – As the prestigious imm cologne 2026-the global benchmark for home design and smart technology-concludes, the intelligent health technology brand VivaNova has made a defining global debut.

Backed by Lumos Robotics, a leading humanoid robotics pioneer, VivaNova successfully completed its first international showcase. The brand not only officially launched the Viva Series of active ergonomic chairs to the European market but also teased the highly anticipated Nova Series-the world's first AI-powered smart chair scheduled for release in June.







Brand Essence: Bringing Humanoid Intelligence to“Active Health”

VivaNova is not a traditional furniture brand; it is a trailblazer in Intelligent Health Technology. While the industry remains focused on“passive support,” VivaNova systematically transplants the“Perception-Decision-Execution” capabilities of humanoid robots into everyday health scenarios.

By integrating precision motor control, environment-adaptive algorithms, and multi-dimensional sensing originally developed for high-end robots, VivaNova breaks the perception of“furniture as static tools”. Instead, the brand creates products that“understand the body and provide proactive care.” This aligns with the brand's core value,“Inspire Creativity”-believing that the ultimate purpose of technology is to liberate the human body from constraints, allowing every creator to unleash their limitless potential in a state of peak performance.







Strategic Debut: Defining the“Active Health” Category

Marking its entry into the international high-end market, VivaNova executed a dual-strategy launch at the exhibition to capture global industry attention:

Official Launch: The Viva Series (Available Now)

The Viva Series represents the first successful translation of humanoid robot technology into a consumer health solution. Centered on the concept of“Active, Not Passive,” it redefines the sedentary experience through three collaborative systems underpinned by robotic-level precision:

VivaMotionTM Intelligent Motion System: Derived from robot motion control algorithms, this system orchestrates continuous micro-movements, effectively preventing stiffness and circulatory stagnation. Key features include a 157° Zero-Gravity Mode that replicates the sensation of floating in space, and the VivaStretchTM program, which uses synchronized spinal linkage to stretch the body along natural physiological curves, actively boosting metabolism.

VivaReliefTM Intelligent Sensory System: Functioning as the chair's“senses,” this system employs robotic environmental perception logic to capture the body's condition in real-time. It delivers personalized relief to high-load areas via rhythmic vibration and precise graphene thermal care, enabling a seamless transition between active motion and static rest for maximum energy recovery.

VivaFitTM Adaptive Support System: Engineered using a Global Anthropometric Database, this system ensures a precision fit for users ranging from 150–190cm. The innovative MagicArmsTM technology features a robotic-level multi-dimensional adjustment mechanism, working with adaptive memory foam to ensure a secure, custom fit for durations exceeding 8 hours.







The Future: Teasing the Nova Series (Coming June 2026)

Building on the Viva Series, VivaNova officially announced the Nova Series, the world's first AI-native smart chair, set for release in June 2026. This represents a systemic upgrade to the concept of an“Intelligent Companion” and signifies the deep integration of robotics into daily life.

The Nova Series will faithfully replicate the humanoid robot's closed-loop system of“Perception-Decision-Execution”. It utilizes a multi-dimensional sensor array to identify the user, monitor posture shifts, and track fatigue trends in real-time. Then, through robot-level algorithms, it autonomously generates intervention strategies-whether actively adjusting support contours, guiding body movements, or triggering precise soothing programs.

In the definition of Nova, a chair is no longer a“reactive device”; it becomes a“proactive companion”. While users focus on creative work, it provides distraction-free support; when fatigue sets in, it actively intervenes to aid recovery. This“Proactive Care” embodies VivaNova's core mission to transform robotic technology into a life companion, allowing the value of“Inspire Creativity” to be deeply realized.







Global Vision: Empowering Creators

The debut attracted significant attention from top designers, engineers, and high-end channel partners across Germany, Sweden, France and beyond. Attendees praised the unique experience, noting that the Viva Series successfully proves that“sedentary does not equal static,” fundamentally overturning the industry's cognitive model of ergonomic seating.







During the fair, VivaNova established preliminary cooperation intentions with several high-end European home channels and health tech platforms, marking a solid starting point for its global expansion.

“We believe the next era of AI is about amplifying and augmenting humanity-an era defined by empathy and symbiosis between humans and technology,” said Summer Yang, Founder of VivaNova.“Technology should not be a cold tool, but a companion that amplifies human potential. Our mission is to use humanoid robot technology to understand and care for the body, enabling every creator to break free from health constraints. We are building an Intelligent Companion that truly understands you.”

From the Cologne debut to the upcoming Nova launch, VivaNova is steadfast in evolving smart health products from“tools” into“life companions,” delivering a new experience of active health to users worldwide.

About VivaNova A subsidiary of Lumos Robotics, VivaNova is an Intelligent Health Technology brand transforming advanced humanoid robot technology into active health solutions. The brand combines algorithms, motion control, a