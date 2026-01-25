Lusail International Circuit Hosts Shell Eco-Marathon Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) has successfully hosted the 2026 edition of Shell Eco-marathon Qatar, reaffirming the country's growing role as a regional hub for innovation, education and sustainable mobility.

This year's edition welcomed over 70 student teams comprising almost 1000 students from 15 countries, all showcasing their ingenuity and engineering excellence through the design and performance of ultra-energy-efficient vehicles.

Participating teams represented China (3), Egypt (10), India (7), Indonesia (23), Kazakhstan (3), Republic of Korea (1), Kyrgyzstan (1), Malaysia (2), Oman (2), Pakistan (4), Philippines (3), Qatar (7), Saudi Arabia (10), Singapore (1) and Tunisia (2).

As the home of Shell Eco-marathon Qatar 2026, LIC transformed its premier motorsport venue into a stage for student innovation and energy efficiency.

Against the backdrop of the world-class racing facility, teams tested their ultra-efficient vehicles on the same track used by professional drivers, turning the circuit into a showcase of engineering talent and sustainable mobility leadership.

As teams perfected their vehicles and conducted test runs, LIC's facilities provided the ideal setting for hands-on learning and real-world engineering challenges.

Its expansive paddocks, professional-grade track, and dynamic environment elevated Shell Eco-marathon Qatar 2026 into a truly immersive experience, reinforcing Qatar's growing reputation as a hub for innovation, motorsport and sustainable mobility.

Abdulaziz Ali Al Mohannadi, Chief Executive Officer of Lusail International Circuit, said:“Shell Eco-marathon continues to demonstrate the power of youth, innovation and collaboration in shaping the future of sustainable mobility. Hosting this programme at Lusail International Circuit allows young engineers to test their ideas in a world class motorsport environment, while inspiring the next generation to think boldly about energy efficiency and innovation. We are proud to support an initiative that aligns so closely with Qatar's long-term vision for sustainability and education.”

As the second consecutive edition of Shell Eco-marathon hosted in Qatar, the 2026 event further strengthens the nation's commitment to empowering young talent, advancing STEM education, and accelerating the conversation around future energy solutions.