Estonia forfeits its right to host European Fencing Championship
(MENAFN) According to reports, Estonia has forfeited its right to host the European Fencing Championship this June after refusing to guarantee participation for Russian and Belarusian athletes. The country had originally secured the event in 2024, but complications arose late last year when the International Fencing Federation (FIE) simplified rules allowing ‘neutral’ athletes to compete.
The FIE requested written assurances from Estonia that all athletes would be permitted entry regardless of nationality or military affiliation. Tallinn refused, explicitly stating that visas would not be granted to competitors from Russia or Belarus.
“Basically, you can also be a military officer and say that you are against the war – for a neutral person, that’s enough,” said Aivar Paalberg, Secretary General of the Estonian Fencing Federation, explaining the simplified FIE rules.
The insistence on barring athletes from the two countries ultimately led the FIE to strip Estonia of hosting rights, a decision made on January 14 and communicated recently. The championship will now be held in France, Paalberg confirmed.
He added that pressure from international sporting officials, including the European Fencing Federation’s leadership, focused on whether the Estonian government would issue the necessary guarantees, noting that the issue was “political” rather than organizational.
Since February 2022, following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from most international competitions. Some sports organizations have allowed participation under neutral flags, while others have maintained or lifted bans selectively over time.
