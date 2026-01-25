V I Anand To Direct Nithiin's Next, A Sci-Fi Thriller!

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 25 (IANS) Well known director VI Anand, best known for his critically acclaimed films 'Appuchi Gramam' in Tamil and 'Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada' and 'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona' in Telugu, is to direct actor Nithiin's next film, which is to be produced by well known production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen.

On Sunday, the production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen took to its social media timelines to make the official announcement. It wrote, "An unheard-of story. An experience never felt. The most ambitious sci-fi tale yet from the dynamic duo #Nithiin and Director #VIAnand. Shoot begins soon. #Nithiin36 - No Body. No Rules. @actor_nithiin @vi_anand @srinivasaachitturi @srinivasaasilverscreenoffl."

The makers of the film, which is tentatively being referred to as #Nithiin36, also released a poster on the occasion that showed a silhouette of Nithiin smoking, with the phrase' No Body No Rules' printed on it.

Director V I Anand, for his part, took to his X timeline to share the announcement poster and wrote, "With immense gratitude, announcing my eighth film. Thankful to the industry and audience who have always stood by me. Excited to collaborate with talented @actor_nithiin garu on this sci-fi entertainer. Grateful to @srinivasaaoffl sir & Pavan Kumar sir of @SS_Screens. #Nithiin36"

Actor Nithiin shared the announcement poster on his social media timelines. He said, "NO BODY...NO RULES. The rules of reality just changed. Very eager to start the journey with my brother @Dir_VI_Anand & @srinivasaaoffl garu @SS_Screens."

Actor Nithiin, who was last seen in director Sriram Venu's emotional action drama 'Thammudu' which released last year, will have a lot riding on this film. For the unaware, 'Thammudu', which marked the comeback of actress Laya to the big screen, featured a host of stars including Sapthami Gowda, Saurabh Sachdeva, Swasika, Hari Teja, Srikanth Iyyengar, Temper Vamshi, Chammak Chandra and Varsha Bollamma among others.

The film, which was produced by Raju - Shirish, had music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by K.V Guhan, Sameer Reddy and Setu. Editing for the film was by Sh Prawin Pudi and art direction was by G M Sekhar. Vikram Mor, Real Satish, Ravi Verma and Ram Krishan had worked as the stunt choreographers of this film.

