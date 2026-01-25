Mol Organises Seminars To Promote Safe And Sustainable Construction Work Environment

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL), represented by its Occupational Safety and Health Department and in collaboration with Al Baidaa Technical Service, Al Baidah Trading & Contracting, Acciona Facility Services Middle East, and Ramco Trading & Contracting, organised four awareness seminars targeting workers and representatives of employers.

The aim was to raise preventive awareness, strengthen the culture of safety, and highlight workplace hazards, especially construction-related risks. The events were attended by representatives from the Health Promotion Department at the Ministry of Public Health and the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund. MoL emphasises that occupational safety is a core pillar of safe and sustainable workplaces.