Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mol Organises Seminars To Promote Safe And Sustainable Construction Work Environment

Mol Organises Seminars To Promote Safe And Sustainable Construction Work Environment


2026-01-25 02:11:18
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL), represented by its Occupational Safety and Health Department and in collaboration with Al Baidaa Technical Service, Al Baidah Trading & Contracting, Acciona Facility Services Middle East, and Ramco Trading & Contracting, organised four awareness seminars targeting workers and representatives of employers.

The aim was to raise preventive awareness, strengthen the culture of safety, and highlight workplace hazards, especially construction-related risks. The events were attended by representatives from the Health Promotion Department at the Ministry of Public Health and the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund. MoL emphasises that occupational safety is a core pillar of safe and sustainable workplaces.

MENAFN25012026000063011010ID1110646233



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search